ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro reflects on his journey to Carolina

By Mike Lacett
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jJx1_0i1S9nqa00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As he watched Brandon McManus miss the game-winning field goal for the Broncos last week against the Seahawks, Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro felt a shiver go down his spine.

“It’s hard for me to watch because I know how it feels to miss kicks,” he explains.

He also knows firsthand what could happen next. Though he’s only played pro football for four years, the 27-year-old undrafted kicker out of Florida is currently on his sixth different NFL team.

COMPLETE PANTHERS COVERAGE

That has not been by choice.

“You’re one kick away from getting cut,” he says. “I know it’s probably a bad way of thinking but it’s realistic.”

But Piñeiro, just like his dad is not the type of person who gives up on his dreams. Eddy Sr. came to the US on a boat from Cuba in 1980 and became a pro soccer player, a sport Eddy Jr also played, until he broke the news to his dad he was switching to football.

“My dad was, ‘do what you want to do,” Piñeiro reflects. “I think kicking at that point would help my family financially.  That was my whole goal.

It’s one he actually accomplished when he bought them a home with his first pro paycheck in 2018. Since then, the 6-0, 185-pound Piñeiro has earned his salary by staying true to the fundaments of kicking. As he showed me earlier this week, no matter the distance, the technique is always the same. The real difficulty is when you have to do it when everyone is counting on you.

“Whoever tells you they don’t feel pressure, it’s all a lie. You feel it. You’re in the moment. but i have fun doing it,” Piñeiro says as he explains how he felt when he hit the go-ahead field goal for Carolina in week one against Cleveland.

While Piñeiro’s 4th quarter kick was clutch, it was not the game-winner. That came off the foot of Browns kicker Cade York. But even though Carolina lost, Pinero felt he had impressed, And despite all the uncertainty of life as a kicker in the NFL, he’s optimistic things could work out with the Panthers.

“These guys are the best in the business. It makes my life easier.”


And for his sake, hopefully, makes his job, a little more secure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

WR Dacari Collins leaves Clemson football program

Various reports Tuesday indicated Clemson sophomore wide receiver Dacari Collins has left the Tigers football team. Collins has seen his role diminish since last season, when he had 16 receptions. He had just one catch in the first three games. He joins linebacker Sergio Allen, who departed from the team last week, apparently for the […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Furman moves up in polls, two Paladins honored

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman free safety Hugh Ryan and placekicker Ian Williams have been named Southern Conference Players of the Week, the league has announced. Ryan collected defensive player of the week honors, and Williams earned special teams player of the week laurels for their performances in the Paladins’ 27-14 Southern Conference road victory over […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

USC game vs. SC State to kick-off at noon

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs in a noon kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. This will be the third all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and the FCS-level Bulldogs from Orangeburg. The Gamecocks […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Florida State
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Cuba
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
WSPA 7News

Former longtime Spartanburg HS T&F coach Smiley passes

Former longtime Spartanburg High School track and field coach Glover Smiley has died, Spartanburg School District Seven announced Monday. According to Spartanburg High School athletic director Todd Staley, Smiley was 68-years-old and his death was unexpected. No other details were provided. “Glover Smiley was an icon of Spartanburg School District 7– a dedicated member of […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

ACC headquarters will move from Greensboro to Charlotte

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the ACC’s move. The ACC is moving its headquarters to Charlotte. The tournament has and will continue to rotate throughout the region. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC headquarters is officially moving. After months of anticipation, the tournament’s board of directors […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy