WTVM

Jazz on the River returns to Uptown Columbus for 9th year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - K92.7′s Jazz on the River returns for its ninth year in the Fountain City. The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Woodruff Riverfront Park, starting at 3 p.m. It will be hosted by K92.7′s Michael Soul, G Smoove and Wane Hailes, and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Movie about historical shooting at protestors to be filmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Entertainment news website Deadline has reported that a movie about a historical event, “Kent State,” will soon be filmed in Columbus. “Inspired by true events, the movie tells the story of how a family’s buried past coincides with the brutal truth of one of the most significant events in American history, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Religion#Adair Avenue#Adair Court
WTVM

Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue is expanding in Columbus, and one of the first restaurants in the new business complex opened its doors. Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que is now open for business. The Alabama BBQ-style restaurant has crossed over the river, as it has a location...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity and New Horizons in Americus are helping a family in need to find safe and affordable housing. And the holidays, which are just around the corner, add urgency to the situation. Some of the people working on the home came together Wednesday to...
AMERICUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika

LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Surprise of a lifetime: 11-year-old gets dream room makeover

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lucky pre-teen in the Chattahoochee Valley got a big surprise thanks to a contest sponsored by Montlick and Associates, Active Heroes, and Railway Furniture. WTVM surprised 11-year-old Isabella Church with a surprise dream makeover just for her room. The WTVM Dream Room Makeover is for...
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama presents Denim & Diamonds!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama, visit https://www.columbushospice.com/. Are you ready for the return of Denim &...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One suspect pleads guilty to Apex Theology School fraud in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of six suspects in the Apex School of Theology fraud case pleaded guilty in court. Former Apex School of Theology Director Sandra Anderson, Erica Montgomery, Leo Frank Thomas, Yolanda Thomas, Dorothy Webb and Kristina Parker are accused of stealing $12 million in financial aid money using fake students.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Chambers Co. selected to participate in Ala. Multi-tier System of Support

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support. It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school. It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus to host Local Mini Market this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus and Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show is hosting a mini market this weekend. Local Mini Market will take place on September 24 at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The event will feature local artists, boutiques,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus woman able to communicate with family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits the island

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — These are anxious days for Columbus residents worried about relatives who live in Puerto Rico. The island was hammered earlier this week by Hurricane Fiona, leaving people without power and other essentials. Kathy Rosado lives in Columbus with her husband and youngest child. Her parents and oldest daughter live Ponce. Fiona […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

CCSD town hall outlines procedures for new high school

The Chambers County School District held a town hall meeting open to the public at the Valley Sportsplex on Tuesday, September 13th. Making the final decision in the selection process for the location to construct a newly consolidated Chambers County High School that would combine Valley H.S. and LaFayette H.S. was the topic up for discussion. There had been a similar town hall meeting held the night before at Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette to accommodate the residents of that community and their concerns.
VALLEY, AL
WJBF

Hallmark shooting Christmas movie in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A movie production is underway in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange Police Department, the movie is a Hallmark Christmas movie. The police department posted several pictures from the production to their Facebook page. In the post, police said the movie is being filmed in downtown LaGrange. Nutwood Winery is also being […]
LAGRANGE, GA

