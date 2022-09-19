Read full article on original website
Anthony Whitaker
2d ago
we lost the sun to Iraq War the only places that name streets after soldiers Fallen Soldiers are military bases nowhere in the Inner City
WTVM
Family, friends gather to lay Attorney Ralston Jarrett, Jr. to rest
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A well-known 33-year-old Columbus criminal defense attorney was laid to rest today. Remembered by the many young lives he touched during his short time as a top lawyer in the Fountain City, his family looked back on his life and legacy. They said he will be...
WTVM
Jazz on the River returns to Uptown Columbus for 9th year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - K92.7′s Jazz on the River returns for its ninth year in the Fountain City. The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Woodruff Riverfront Park, starting at 3 p.m. It will be hosted by K92.7′s Michael Soul, G Smoove and Wane Hailes, and...
Movie about historical shooting at protestors to be filmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Entertainment news website Deadline has reported that a movie about a historical event, “Kent State,” will soon be filmed in Columbus. “Inspired by true events, the movie tells the story of how a family’s buried past coincides with the brutal truth of one of the most significant events in American history, […]
‘It’s very angry,’ Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial vandalized
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Monday night Columbus Parks and Rec had to deliver troubling news to the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Office. One local Columbus memorial to remember the lives taken as a result of homicide was discovered vandalized. The Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial had more than 200 bricks engraved with the names of those […]
WTVM
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue is expanding in Columbus, and one of the first restaurants in the new business complex opened its doors. Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que is now open for business. The Alabama BBQ-style restaurant has crossed over the river, as it has a location...
WALB 10
Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity and New Horizons in Americus are helping a family in need to find safe and affordable housing. And the holidays, which are just around the corner, add urgency to the situation. Some of the people working on the home came together Wednesday to...
opelikaobserver.com
Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika
LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
WTVM
Surprise of a lifetime: 11-year-old gets dream room makeover
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lucky pre-teen in the Chattahoochee Valley got a big surprise thanks to a contest sponsored by Montlick and Associates, Active Heroes, and Railway Furniture. WTVM surprised 11-year-old Isabella Church with a surprise dream makeover just for her room. The WTVM Dream Room Makeover is for...
Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at an event next month at the Lee County Fair in Alabama. The post Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair appeared first on NewsOne.
WTVM
Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama presents Denim & Diamonds!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama, visit https://www.columbushospice.com/. Are you ready for the return of Denim &...
WTVM
One suspect pleads guilty to Apex Theology School fraud in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of six suspects in the Apex School of Theology fraud case pleaded guilty in court. Former Apex School of Theology Director Sandra Anderson, Erica Montgomery, Leo Frank Thomas, Yolanda Thomas, Dorothy Webb and Kristina Parker are accused of stealing $12 million in financial aid money using fake students.
WTVM
Chambers Co. selected to participate in Ala. Multi-tier System of Support
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support. It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school. It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to host Local Mini Market this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus and Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show is hosting a mini market this weekend. Local Mini Market will take place on September 24 at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The event will feature local artists, boutiques,...
Columbus woman able to communicate with family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits the island
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — These are anxious days for Columbus residents worried about relatives who live in Puerto Rico. The island was hammered earlier this week by Hurricane Fiona, leaving people without power and other essentials. Kathy Rosado lives in Columbus with her husband and youngest child. Her parents and oldest daughter live Ponce. Fiona […]
WTVM
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
WTVM
Jordan High School not on lockdown after badge mistakenly activated
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District says Jordan Vocational High School is not on lockdown. Someone mistakenly activated a badge, says Kimberly Wright with the Muscogee County School District. Wright says there is no danger.
WTVM
Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
WTVM
Retired Ft. Benning Ranger arrested with dangerous explosives, firearms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details about an arrest where multiple explosives were found at a home in North Columbus -- Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tell us the man being charged is a retired Fort Benning Army Ranger. ATF says Jess Henderson had enough...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
CCSD town hall outlines procedures for new high school
The Chambers County School District held a town hall meeting open to the public at the Valley Sportsplex on Tuesday, September 13th. Making the final decision in the selection process for the location to construct a newly consolidated Chambers County High School that would combine Valley H.S. and LaFayette H.S. was the topic up for discussion. There had been a similar town hall meeting held the night before at Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette to accommodate the residents of that community and their concerns.
Hallmark shooting Christmas movie in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A movie production is underway in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange Police Department, the movie is a Hallmark Christmas movie. The police department posted several pictures from the production to their Facebook page. In the post, police said the movie is being filmed in downtown LaGrange. Nutwood Winery is also being […]
