Monmouth County, NJ

N.J. hospital is closing. It’s a major blow to this community, officials say.

Three hospitals once served the residents of Trenton. Soon, they could be down to one. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health, which owns St. Francis Medical Center, to buy the hospital. If the deal receives regulatory approval, certain services provided by St. Francis — located in the city’s East Ward — would move across town to Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
TRENTON, NJ
Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
67-year-old Bayonne man charged with groping woman: police

A Bayonne senior was arrested Monday morning after a woman told police he groped her in the stairwell of an apartment building, authorities said. Czelaw Moscicki, 67, was charged with criminal sexual contact, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. Police responded to an apartment complex in the area of 43rd Street...
3 men injured in Asbury Park shooting, authorities say

Three men were shot and injured in Asbury Park on Tuesday evening, authorities said. The victims were shot at about 7:20 p.m on the 1500 block of Asbury Avenue, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. The shooting took place outside, a spokesperson said. All were brought to an area...
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton

A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
Virginia woman killed in N.J. Turnpike crash

A Virginia woman was killed early Sunday when the vehicle she was traveling in crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike. The SUV was traveling south near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford Township shortly before 4 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
15-year-old Bayonne girl arrested after fight leads to slashing

A 15-year-old Bayonne girl was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after she cut another girl with a knife during a fight, authorities said. The 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld because she is a minor, was taken into custody Monday after she was identified as the assailant in a Sept. 16 incident, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
