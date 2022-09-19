KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a one-vehicle motorcycle crash left one person dead early Sunday morning. Police said an investigation revealed a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on I-70 approaching the entrance ramp to southbound I-435 when, for unknown reasons, they lost control and were ejected from the bike -- a yellow special custom motorcycle. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was found lying on the south side shoulder of eastbound I-70, just past the entrance ramp to southbound I-435.

