WIBW
Man in critical condition after home explosion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old man has been flown to KU Med in critical condition after a home explosion around 7 pm Saturday night. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, 911 callers reported a possible explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. Osage County Sheriff...
Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
lawrencekstimes.com
Man injured in stabbing in Lawrence, police say
A man was stabbed in the arm Saturday evening, according to Lawrence police. Officers were called to a disturbance around 6 p.m. across the street from the library in the 700 block of Vermont Street. “Several people took off on foot when officers arrived, but officers were able to detain...
Sheriff: Employee injured after incident at Kan. tire plant has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of a man during an incident at a Topeka area business. Just after 8a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW U.S. 24 Highway, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. First responders learned...
Suspect accused of assault on Kan. officer during shooting arrest
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched report of shooting in the 3800 Block of SW South Park Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. At the scene officers located a man with a gunshot wound , who was subsequently transported to a local hospital.
Man charged in August 19 shooting death outside KCMO house
Jackson County prosecutors charged a man Friday in an August 19 shooting death that began as a fistfight outside a KCMO house.
UPDATE: Two teenage females from Onaga have been located
UPDATE: POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says both girls were located safe in Topeka. ————————POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to locate two runaway female teenagers. The pair were last seen...
KCTV 5
One dead in motorcycle crash early Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a one-vehicle motorcycle crash left one person dead early Sunday morning. Police said an investigation revealed a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on I-70 approaching the entrance ramp to southbound I-435 when, for unknown reasons, they lost control and were ejected from the bike -- a yellow special custom motorcycle. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was found lying on the south side shoulder of eastbound I-70, just past the entrance ramp to southbound I-435.
Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
WIBW
Man shot at South Topeka bar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
Accidental shooting victim found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 S.E. Walnut only to find a missing gunshot victim Thursday. Authorities found the individual at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. The shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police reported a 16-year-old had arrived at […]
Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
District Attorney: Kan. officers justified in man's shooting death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to...
WIBW
Jury finds Kansas City man guilty in 2021 triple shooting that left 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A man has been convicted of murder and multiple other felonies stemming from a 2021 triple shooting. Dmarius Bozeman was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree child endangerment and four counts of armed criminal action. Online court records indicate he was found guilty on all charges.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after car crash, fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Sept. 17, car crash and fire have identified the man who died as s Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 6p.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Kruger was westbound on NW 46th...
KCTV 5
Police shooting of man armed with knife in Topeka deemed lawful
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has released its review of a police shooting that resulted in the death of a man armed with a knife in Topeka. Christopher Kelley was killed by Topeka Police Department officers after approaching a group of officers while armed with a knife on June 29, 2022. […]
KMZU
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
