PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
Take-Two Stock Slumps On Reports 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Game Leaked Online
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares slumped lower Monday following a weekend report that portions of its new Grand Theft Auto VI game were leaked online. Bloomberg News reported Sunday that a hacker was able to gain access to several videos of gameplay from the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, which was made by Take-Two studio Rockstar Games, and posted them to a GTA-focused message board.
Ignore the GTA 6 leak, the full Rockstar reveal will be worth the wait
The GTA 6 leak is a sore one for Rockstar, but there's good that can come from the recent setback
wegotthiscovered.com
That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it
After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
dotesports.com
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
Digital Trends
The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak is bad for everyone. Yes, even you
After years of hype, fans finally got to see their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 this weekend – but not in a way that Rockstar Games intended. In the dead of night on Saturday, a user on GTAForums posted a bombshell: 90 videos pulled from an early build of Grand Theft Auto 6. On Monday morning, Rockstar publicly confirmed the authenticity of the clips, noting that they were stolen in a “network intrusion.” The developer says that the breach won’t have any “long-term effect” on the project, lamenting that its creators are simply disappointed that it was revealed in such a manner.
Grand Theft Auto Hacker Gives Fans a Surprise Sneak Peek
Users and fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise got a shocking albeit pleasant surprise this week after hackers reportedly leaked some unreleased footage from its next iteration of the wildly popular "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. The video gaming community was rocked by the emergence online of some...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
After A Lot Of People Got Their Hands On Grand Theft Auto 6 Over The Weekend, Rockstar Games Stated The Continuing, Chaotic Situation
The company said in a statement posted on its social networks that it was “very disappointed” to have game data leaked in this manner, but that the disclosure would not cause the project to be delayed. “We recently experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party...
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
NME
Rockstar says ‘GTA 6’ leak is legitimate but won’t cause delays
Rockstar Games has confirmed that videos appearing to contain leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) are legitimate, though says it does not anticipate any major delays as a result. On Sunday (September 18), videos were published that appeared to show early gameplay of GTA 6, which is...
Engadget
Massive 'Grand Theft Auto VI' leak shows off early gameplay footage
A massive trove of footage from the next installment in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series has leaked online. On early Sunday morning, a hacker who goes by teapotuberhacker uploaded 90 videos from a test build of Grand Theft Auto VI to . Since PCGamer spotted the post, the clips have proliferated across YouTube and social media, and as of the writing of this article, they're still viewable.
The Verge
thesource.com
Rockstar Games Releases Statement After ‘GTA VI’ Gameplay Leak
Over the weekend, Rockstar Games suffered a leak, sending unfinished gameplay of Grand Theft Auto VI on the Internet. Following the leak, Rockstar released a statement, citing a “network intrusion” error. “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential...
