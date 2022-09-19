Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News
That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
AOL Corp
Zac Efron says obtaining 'Baywatch' physique had devastating effects: 'I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time'
Zac Efron is opening up about the lengths he went through to obtain his famous Baywatch physique. In a profile for the Men's Health October issue, the actor, 34, speaks openly about the pressure he faced to achieve a near-perfect body for the role. But it ultimately took a toll on his physical and mental health.
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’
On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'
The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite. "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
Yardbarker
WWE star is apparently getting a character makeover and Bray Wyatt may be involved
It looks like we will be seeing a different Alexa Bliss in the near future. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bayley ripped on Bliss for being a shell of herself. Bayley beat Bliss during the main event and during the match, the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not putting everything she had into the match. The idea was to get across to fans at home that she's lost a step.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt Reunion?
Back to the old one? Finding the right character is one of the most important things that a wrestler can do. Having the wrong presentation can doom a wrestler’s potential from the get go, but sometimes there are changes made after someone has been around for awhile. That means an adjustment might need to be made, and now the seeds for such a change could have been planted.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
TMZ.com
Mama June Hospitalized for Severe Headaches, Dizziness
What was supposed to be a regular visit to the doctor has turned into a serious health issue for Mama June -- she's been hospitalized, and specialists are working to figure out exactly what's wrong. The reality star tells TMZ she had a routine checkup Monday, but relayed to her...
wrestlingrumors.net
Rare Stipulation Set For WWE Extreme Rules Grudge Match
That’s a big match. There are a lot of ways to present a feud in wrestling. It might be over a championship or something personal but there is often a lot of violence involved. This can often include some kind of a special gimmick or stipulation to take the feud to another level. It has worked for years and now it is happening again with a stipulation we do not see very often.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Calls Seth Rollins His Father
Seth Rollins has been very successful during his almost 10-year WWE career, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2014, becoming a Grand Slam Champion, winning the Royal Rumble in 2019, and has even helped train a future up and comer down in "NXT." WWE tweeted out a video compilation of moves that Nathan Frazer pulled out in his most recent match on "NXT" against Axiom, such as a Superplex into another Suplex variation and a Phoenix Splash, moves that Rollins does in some matches. Frazer responded to WWE's post by saying: "Like father, like son 👀 @WWERollins."
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Cole Issues Warning Ahead Of AEW Return
Adam Cole has not competed in a wrestling match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he took part in a fatal four-way march for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and suffered a very serious concussion. That's an injury that he has been recovering from ever since then, but he took to Twitter recently to issue a warning to the AEW roster ahead of his comeback.
