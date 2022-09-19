Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
'So Much For Supporting The King': Prince Harry SLAMMED For 'Not Singing National Anthem' At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince Harry got put through the wringer after being accused of "not singing the national anthem" at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The Duke of Sussex was called out for allegedly not supporting his father, King Charles III, by failing to display his patriotic side for Britain during the hours-long send-off for his beloved grandmother.
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
'Main Character' Choirboy Goes Viral at Queen's Funeral
"The little ginger kid in the choir looks like he's singing from the depths of his soul," wrote one Twitter user, while another tweeted he "is the MVP."
King Charles’ Cousin Criticizes the Royal Family’s Extra Dishing of ‘Hellish Hazing’ Geared at Meghan Markle
According to King Charles III‘s cousin, royal Serbian descendant Christina Oxenberg, the royal family’s cold behavior toward Meghan Markle isn’t out of the ordinary — they simply give her an extra helping of “hellish hazing” compared to other women entering the family. Because, you know, treating every outsider like crap makes it okay to disrespect Meghan even more.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte, 7, spotted advising her brother Prince George on royal protocol as the Queen's coffin went past after funeral service at Westminster Abbey
Princess Charlotte was seen giving her older brother Prince George a lesson in royal protocol today during a moment of levity amid the Queen's final send off today. The youngster was spotted telling her sibling that he 'has to bow', as the Queen's coffin went past while en route to Windsor, following Her Majesty's funeral at Westminster Abbey today.
Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry
A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
Camilla's Cinderella moment: Queen Consort reveals she accidentally put on odd shoes on the morning of her wedding to King Charles - prompting Her late Majesty to laugh
The Queen Consort has revealed an amusing anecdote from the day she married King Charles - revealing Her Majesty's sense of humour. Speaking on a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla, 75, who wed Charles, 73, in 2005, described how the Queen saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on the big day on April 9 that year.
Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind
The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed. Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at...
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
Pippa Middleton, Prince Louis and Other Royal Family Members Who Missed Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II from afar. On Monday, September 19, members of the royal family paid their final respects to the late monarch by attending the state funeral service held at Westminster Abbey. The queen, who reigned for more than 70 years, died on September 8 at her summer home, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at age 96.
Special Forces troops leak secret locations to Putin on fitness app Strava
SPECIAL Forces soldiers have risked leaking the locations of secret military bases to Putin spies on a fitness app. Members of the elite Special Air Service and Special Boat Service have been sharing their jogging and cycling routes on Strava. Many circuits, viewable to any user of the app, were...
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall
DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
