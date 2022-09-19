ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
King Charles’ Cousin Criticizes the Royal Family’s Extra Dishing of ‘Hellish Hazing’ Geared at Meghan Markle

According to King Charles III‘s cousin, royal Serbian descendant Christina Oxenberg, the royal family’s cold behavior toward Meghan Markle isn’t out of the ordinary — they simply give her an extra helping of “hellish hazing” compared to other women entering the family. Because, you know, treating every outsider like crap makes it okay to disrespect Meghan even more.
The List

King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral

The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
Daily Mail

'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte, 7, spotted advising her brother Prince George on royal protocol as the Queen's coffin went past after funeral service at Westminster Abbey

Princess Charlotte was seen giving her older brother Prince George a lesson in royal protocol today during a moment of levity amid the Queen's final send off today. The youngster was spotted telling her sibling that he 'has to bow', as the Queen's coffin went past while en route to Windsor, following Her Majesty's funeral at Westminster Abbey today.
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
Daily Mail

Camilla's Cinderella moment: Queen Consort reveals she accidentally put on odd shoes on the morning of her wedding to King Charles - prompting Her late Majesty to laugh

The Queen Consort has revealed an amusing anecdote from the day she married King Charles - revealing Her Majesty's sense of humour. Speaking on a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla, 75, who wed Charles, 73, in 2005, described how the Queen saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on the big day on April 9 that year.
Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
The US Sun

Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
