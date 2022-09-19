ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

The CEO of a major student-loan company says Biden's loan forgiveness plan has 'created all types of confusion' for borrowers

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness at the White House on August 24, 2022. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
  • Navient CEO Jack Remondi said Biden's student-loan forgiveness has created "confusion."
  • He said borrowers with FFEL loans still need additional guidance on steps they need to take to get relief.
  • Currently, the Education Department is advising people with FFEL loans to consolidate into direct loans to qualify.

Weeks after President Joe Biden announced broad student-loan forgiveness, the companies that service those loans are still grappling with how to implement the relief.

At the end of August, Biden said he would cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000 a year. His Education Department said the relief will be automatic for some, while the majority will have to apply for it in early October. Borrowers and student-loan companies are still struggling to understand the mechanics of actually qualifying for, and getting, that relief.

During Barclay's Global Financial Services Conference last week, Navient CEO Jack Remondi expressed concerns with the logistics of Biden's debt relief and the lack of clarity companies have at this point.

"Probably the most challenging thing for us right now is what we don't know," Remondi said. "There's more we don't know about the plan and the program than we do know about what's going to happen. It's created all types of confusion. Call volume, for example, spiked almost eight times normal level after the announcement as customers wanted to know information, and we of course had to respond, 'we don't know.'"

Navient owns some loans within the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program, which are privately-held loans that would not automatically qualify for Biden's federal debt relief. So far, the Education Department has advised FFEL borrowers to consolidate their loans into federal direct loans to make them eligible for loan forgiveness but said it is "assessing" whether to make those loans eligible for relief without any additional action.

Remondi said he hopes that ends up being the case because requiring all those borrowers to consolidate would be "a pretty significant undertaking."

"Probably the most important thing that we're looking for, and one that we would certainly recommend if this program goes forward, is to allow borrowers to receive the benefit of loan forgiveness that they are eligible for where their loans are held today so that we don't require people to consolidate and go through unnecessary steps that they wouldn't otherwise have to do," Remondi said.

Insider previously spoke to a worker at a small student-loan company that services FFEL loans, and she expressed the same sentiment as Remondi — that the Education Department's lack of guidance is causing confusion to spiral.

"I know in the past when the department's gotten behind on consolidation forms, it would take months to get them through, and that's what I'm really concerned about," she said. "Are they going to accept these applications for forgiveness if the consolidation doesn't happen before December 31? Can they put in the request ahead of time? Are they going to take anybody who had the consolidation application in beforehand?"

Even leading up to Biden's announcement, companies warned the administration that errors could arise during the implementation process by announcing relief with very little notice. But the department maintains it has the ability to carry out this loan forgiveness effectively, and that once the application forms becomes live borrowers should try to apply as soon as possible to get relief before payments resume next year.

Comments / 1284

Fred Flintstone ALM
2d ago

This is still ridiculous to those of us that live day in and day out on what we earn! You took out a loan, pay it back! I get it life happens and the pandemic hit and knocked is all down, but that shouldn't mean you no longer have to pay back your debt but the rest of us still figure out how to payback our debts at the same time! Get a job and pay your debt! That job doesn't make enough? Get a better job or additional job and do what the rest of America does, PAY "YOUR" DEBTS!

Reply(175)
639
Kempka
2d ago

Joe said last night the pandemic is over. That means he can no longer use the HEROES ACT to underwrite the bailout of the deadbeat students. No pandemic = no national emergency.

Reply(64)
451
Al DeClub
2d ago

If you kids take out a loan and you sign for that loan then you have to pay that loan back it's called being responsible for your actions why should the taxpayer pay for your actions

Reply(51)
253
