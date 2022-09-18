Read full article on original website
Wilson Promoted to Ashland Senior & Social Services Director
ASHLAND – Ashland Town Manager Michael Herbert announced he has promoted Candi Wilson to be the new Town of Ashland Senior and Social Services Director. Wilson currently serves as the town’s Outreach Coordinator at the Community Center, a position she has held since 2019. She was selected after...
City Declares September 21 Mark Goldman Day
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Mayor and the 11-member City Council has declared today, September 21, 2022 Mark J. Goldman day, to honor the late community activists who died in 2021, at the age of 74. A memorial service was held for the late Mark Goldman, a former...
MutualOne Bank’s Charitable Foundation Grant Supports Framingham Stat’s Suitable Solutions Program
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $4,662 grant to support the Suitable Solutions Program at Framingham State University. The program assists students with career professionalism, social awareness, professional dress, and networking techniques to enhance student career opportunities. The goal is to...
Parks & Recreation hosting Virtual Community Meeting on Arlington Street Park Improvements
In full transparency, the following is a press release. FRAMINGHAM The City of Framingham Parks & Recreation Department will host a public input meeting to discuss improvements at Arlington Street Park on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. This meeting will be held virtually only. To join the meeting,...
MassBay Holds Historic Land Acknowledgement Ceremony
WELLESLEY – MassBay Community College unveiled a permanent Land Acknowledgement plaque in a ceremony attended by Chiefs of three native tribes on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. MassBay is believed to be the first community college in Massachusetts to make this public acknowledgement with a permanent marker and a ceremony...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
1 Today is Mark J. Goldman Day in the City of Framingham. The Mayor and the City Council declared the day to honor the late community activist and volunteer who died in September 2021, at the age of 74. 2. Today is World’s Alzheimer’s Day. It is celebrated on September...
Mattscheck Returns To Benchmark Senior Living Roots To Lead The Branches of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Shelly Mattscheck, CNA, of Framingham, has been appointed executive director of The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community. In her new role, she will assume operational leadership of the community.
Mayor Sisitsky & Middlesex Sheriff Hosting Framingham Back-To-School Safety Fest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian have partnered to organize their first Back to School Safety Fest event. The event will take place at Cushing Park on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Back to School Safety Fest is a...
Medical Emergency Triggers Shelter-In-Place at Elementary School
ASHLAND – A medical emergency triggered a shelter-in-place at the Mindess School in Ashland this morning, September 22. The school “was put into a stay-in-place, due to a medical emergency,” round 10:30 a.m. said Principal Jenna Larrenaga. “Ashland Police and Ashland Emergency Medical Services worked collaboratively with...
Framingham Makerspace Receives Manufacturer of the Year Award For MetroWest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Makerspace receives “2022 Manufacturer of the Year” award for the Metrowest area from the Massachusetts Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. Framingham Makerspace was selected by Senate President Karen Spilka for the award. Located in the Saxonville Mills complex, at 7,000 square feet, Framingham Makerspace is a...
Friends of the Ashland Public Library Hosting Author Confidential Auction
ASHLAND – Have you ever finished a book only to find yourself full of questions? What inspired the story? Did the husband do it? Is she going to live? Will there be a sequel? Now’s your chance to find out!. This fall the Friends of the Ashland Public...
Ashland High Hosting College Knowledge Night Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.
Vendors Can Register For 2022 Framingham High Holiday Marketplace
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Holiday Marketplace will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Framingham High SchoolHoliday Marketplace has been a premier holiday shopping destination for over a decade. This event is held at Framingham High School on the first Saturday of...
Volunteers Needed For 5th Framingham Repair Cafe in October
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham’s next Repair Cafe is getting under way and we’re looking for handy volunteers. Please sign up at: tinyurl.com/FramFixVolunteer if you can help!. Do you have some things at home that need fixing or mending? Bring it to the Repair Café!. The Framingham Rotary...
Meet & Greet With Democratic Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll in Framingham on Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will be back in Framingham on Saturday, September 24. Driscoll, the Mayor of Salem, will talk with Framingham residents on why voters should elect her and Democratic nominee for Governor Maura Healey in November. Election is Tuesday, November 8.
Public Lands To Open at Shoppers World in October
FRAMINGHAM – Public Lands, the outdoor specialty retail brand from DICK’S Sporting Goods, today announced plans to celebrate National Public Lands Day by doubling its 1% of sales giveback in-store and online for the week of September 18 through September 25. Public Lands will also open four new...
UPDATED: Very Limited Vendors For September 22 Farmers’ Market in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – With the National Weather Service forecasting a 90% chance of rain with potential heavy winds, the Framingham Farmers’ Market was originally cancelled by the market manager Bill Sell, but now the market will take place but with very limited vendors. “It is the first cancellation of...
Jesse David Goldstein, 47, Optician
NATICK – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, our beloved husband, father, brother and son, Jesse David Goldstein, peacefully passed away. He was 47. Born in Boston and raised in Natick, he was a resident of Newton for many years. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he met his future wife, Denise, and graduated with a degree in English Literature.
PHOTO GALLERY: 11th Annual Purple Passion 5K Raises $30,000-Plus For Voices Against Violence
FRAMINGHAM – The 11th Annual Purple Passion 5K was held Saturday morning, September 17. More than 125 runners and walkers participated in the event to raise money for Voices Against Violence. The scenic 3.1-mile course passes Learned Pond, Gleason Pond, and Butterworth Park, and includes the challenging Dennison Avenue...
No Farmers’ Market in Framingham Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – With the National Weather Service forecasting a 90% chance of rain with potential heavy winds, the Framingham Farmers’ market will not take place on Thursday, September 22. It is the first cancellation of the market, all year said manager Bill Sell. With the heavy rain forecast...
