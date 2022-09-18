ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

City Declares September 21 Mark Goldman Day

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Mayor and the 11-member City Council has declared today, September 21, 2022 Mark J. Goldman day, to honor the late community activists who died in 2021, at the age of 74. A memorial service was held for the late Mark Goldman, a former...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MutualOne Bank’s Charitable Foundation Grant Supports Framingham Stat’s Suitable Solutions Program

FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $4,662 grant to support the Suitable Solutions Program at Framingham State University. The program assists students with career professionalism, social awareness, professional dress, and networking techniques to enhance student career opportunities. The goal is to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Holds Historic Land Acknowledgement Ceremony

WELLESLEY – MassBay Community College unveiled a permanent Land Acknowledgement plaque in a ceremony attended by Chiefs of three native tribes on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. MassBay is believed to be the first community college in Massachusetts to make this public acknowledgement with a permanent marker and a ceremony...
WELLESLEY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mattscheck Returns To Benchmark Senior Living Roots To Lead The Branches of Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Shelly Mattscheck, CNA, of Framingham, has been appointed executive director of The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community. In her new role, she will assume operational leadership of the community.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Medical Emergency Triggers Shelter-In-Place at Elementary School

ASHLAND – A medical emergency triggered a shelter-in-place at the Mindess School in Ashland this morning, September 22. The school “was put into a stay-in-place, due to a medical emergency,” round 10:30 a.m. said Principal Jenna Larrenaga. “Ashland Police and Ashland Emergency Medical Services worked collaboratively with...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland High Hosting College Knowledge Night Thursday

FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Public Lands To Open at Shoppers World in October

FRAMINGHAM – Public Lands, the outdoor specialty retail brand from DICK’S Sporting Goods, today announced plans to celebrate National Public Lands Day by doubling its 1% of sales giveback in-store and online for the week of September 18 through September 25. Public Lands will also open four new...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jesse David Goldstein, 47, Optician

NATICK – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, our beloved husband, father, brother and son, Jesse David Goldstein, peacefully passed away. He was 47. Born in Boston and raised in Natick, he was a resident of Newton for many years. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he met his future wife, Denise, and graduated with a degree in English Literature.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

No Farmers’ Market in Framingham Thursday

FRAMINGHAM – With the National Weather Service forecasting a 90% chance of rain with potential heavy winds, the Framingham Farmers’ market will not take place on Thursday, September 22. It is the first cancellation of the market, all year said manager Bill Sell. With the heavy rain forecast...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
