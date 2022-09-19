ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Second summer-like weather, heat to continue this week in North Texas

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — One thing is for sure, the hot weather or second summer weather is continuing this week in North Texas.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says that Dallas-Fort Worth will see highs ranging from 93 to 98 from Monday to Sunday (Sep. 19-25). Meanwhile, Waco will see similar temps with highs ranging from 94-99 during the same time period.

NWS Fort Worth takes a deep dive into this second summer weather in North Texas:

“Hot weather is in store this week as summer tries to maintain a strong hold on the region, thanks to the presence of a strong high pressure ridge aloft. Temperatures will be near 10 degrees above normal, especially during the middle part of the week when the hottest conditions are expected. DFW will be close to its record of 99 on Wednesday, while Waco may also get close to its record of 100 on Thursday.

It does look like temperatures will return to more seasonable values about a week from now as a cold front pushes through the region. There may be a few showers and isolated storms with the front, but widespread precipitation appears unlikely at this time.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4FyK_0i1S7w2p00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weather center tweeted , “Hot weather will persist this week with temperatures ranging from lows in the 70s to highs in the mid & upper 90s. A weak cold front will bring a little bit of relief either late this weekend or early next week. #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx Meanwhile remember to stay cool & hydrated!”

