The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains.
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy.
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market

It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $9,000 (or More)

Both companies dominated their niches in a consumer shift. Each launched successful businesses in different segments.
Benzinga

Looking At Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan FCX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

DXC Attracts Takeover Interest

DXC Technology Co DXC worked with advisers after receiving takeover interest. At least one private equity firm approached the IT service provider, Bloomberg reported. DXC clocked a 10.5% revenue decline to $3.71 billion in Q1 FY23, missing the consensus of $3.73 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus of $0.82.
Benzinga

