Read full article on original website
Related
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
This AC/DC and Bryan Adams mashup is like being thrust into a weird parallel universe
Someone has combined AC/DC's Big Gun and Bryan Adams' Run To You and it works much, much better than it should
411mania.com
NWA Wrestlers Appear In New Music Video From the Smashing Pumpkins
Billy Corgan’s band Smashing Pumpkins has released a new music video which features NWA wrestlers Mercurio and May Valentine. Corgan is the current owner of NWA. The song is called ‘Beguiled’ and can be seen below.
WWE・
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says ’13’ “wasn’t really a Black Sabbath album”
Ozzy Osbourne has said that he feels that the last Black Sabbath album ’13’ wasn’t really one of the band’s records. The former Black Sabbath singer was discussing his new solo album ‘Patient Number 9’ in an interview when he was asked to reflect on the group’s seemingly final ever record, which was released in 2013.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
"It was metal magic at the perfect moment": how Judas Priest conquered the USA with Screaming For Vengeance
Acid trips. Helicopter rides. Car crashes. Screaming For Vengeance might have broken Judas Priest in the US, but its creation almost broke the band
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells ‘Fight the Power’ and Majority of Music Catalog to Reach Music Publishing
The voice of Public Enemy has been working with Reach Music Publishing, Inc. for over 20 years as the administrator of his music catalog. With the deal, they will continue to administer his music catalog. “Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt Drops A Funny F-Bomb Whilst Admitting His Ocean’s Co-star George Clooney Is The Handsomest Hollywood Actor Alive
Ocean’s Eleven is an iconic movie, and George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s bromance is one of the reasons it works so well. This heist film set the precedent for the two to constantly poke fun at each other, even two decades after the film's release. However, in a recent interview, Pitt actually complimented Clooney, though not without using some flowery language beforehand.
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
The Internet Keeps Roasting Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs, And It’s The Laugh Everyone Needed This Week
They keep getting funnier.
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
‘La Brea’: Martin Sensmeier Joins Season 2 Cast Of NBC Series
EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 28. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode. La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to...
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne thinks Black Sabbath are ‘completely done’
It’s almost a decade since Black Sabbath last released an album, but 2013’s 13 doesn’t feel like a Black Sabbath album to Ozzy Osbourne. In a new interview with Stereogum, Ozzy reflected on the band’s final album, which also happened to be the first Sabbath record to feature the singer, guitarist Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 35 years.
Hollywood intersection dedicated in honor of late singer Yma Sumac
A Hollywood intersection will be dedicated Thursday as Yma Sumac Square in honor of the record-setting Peruvian singer and one of the best-known performers of exotica music in the 1950s, nine days after the 100th anniversary of her birth. Damon Devine, who was Sumac’s representative, personal assistant, makeup artist and...
Rick Wakeman to perform his classic solo albums at two London shows in 2023
Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble's The Return Of The Caped Crusader concerts at the prestigious London Palladium in February 2023 will focus on some of his best-known material
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
Kerrang
Billy Corgan on new album ATUM: “It goes in a million different directions… It doesn’t feel like there’s too much of any one thing”
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their new album, ATUM, the third part of a trilogy that started with 1995's Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina / The Machines Of God. A rock musical set across 33 tracks, Billy Corgan reveals to Kerrang! that he first had the idea "four to five years ago", and eventually spent two years working solidly on it – at the same time as the band were working on 2020's Cyr.
Comments / 0