WWE

American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
NME

Ozzy Osbourne says ’13’ “wasn’t really a Black Sabbath album”

Ozzy Osbourne has said that he feels that the last Black Sabbath album ’13’ wasn’t really one of the band’s records. The former Black Sabbath singer was discussing his new solo album ‘Patient Number 9’ in an interview when he was asked to reflect on the group’s seemingly final ever record, which was released in 2013.
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
Cinemablend

Brad Pitt Drops A Funny F-Bomb Whilst Admitting His Ocean’s Co-star George Clooney Is The Handsomest Hollywood Actor Alive

Ocean’s Eleven is an iconic movie, and George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s bromance is one of the reasons it works so well. This heist film set the precedent for the two to constantly poke fun at each other, even two decades after the film's release. However, in a recent interview, Pitt actually complimented Clooney, though not without using some flowery language beforehand.
Ultimate Classic Rock

John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue

John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together

It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
Deadline

‘La Brea’: Martin Sensmeier Joins Season 2 Cast Of NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 28. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode. La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to...
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne thinks Black Sabbath are ‘completely done’

It’s almost a decade since Black Sabbath last released an album, but 2013’s 13 doesn’t feel like a Black Sabbath album to Ozzy Osbourne. In a new interview with Stereogum, Ozzy reflected on the band’s final album, which also happened to be the first Sabbath record to feature the singer, guitarist Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 35 years.
HeySoCal

Hollywood intersection dedicated in honor of late singer Yma Sumac

A Hollywood intersection will be dedicated Thursday as Yma Sumac Square in honor of the record-setting Peruvian singer and one of the best-known performers of exotica music in the 1950s, nine days after the 100th anniversary of her birth. Damon Devine, who was Sumac’s representative, personal assistant, makeup artist and...
Kerrang

Billy Corgan on new album ATUM: “It goes in a million different directions… It doesn’t feel like there’s too much of any one thing”

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their new album, ATUM, the third part of a trilogy that started with 1995's Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina / The Machines Of God. A rock musical set across 33 tracks, Billy Corgan reveals to Kerrang! that he first had the idea "four to five years ago", and eventually spent two years working solidly on it – at the same time as the band were working on 2020's Cyr.
ROCK MUSIC

