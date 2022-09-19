ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

dandcsports Instagram: Check our latest stories here!

By Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B149T_0i1S7dWG00

Welcome from our dandcsports Instagram page! If you're looking for the best coverage of Section V high school sports in the Rochester, Monroe, Finger Lakes, Wayne, Livingston, Genesee leagues and more, you've come to the right place.

Check out are scores and the latest stories that our team has written below...

You can find scores for Section V sports here: Football | Boys soccer | Girls soccer | Boys volleyball | Girls volleyball | Boys cross country | Girls cross country | Girls swimming | Girls tennis | Boys golf | Girls golf | Field hockey

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY
CITY News

Street Beat brings party vibes, hip-hop culture to Rochester Fringe

The popular hip-hop dance competition features slick moves while promoting vibrant and diverse cultures in the community. Street Beat is popping, locking, and breakdancing its way to the Rochester Fringe Festival for the seventh year, on Sept. 24 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The annual dance-off invites crews of three to compete in preliminary trials leading up to bracket-style dance battles. ...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton HS principal named to RBJ’s Forty Under 40

Jeffrey M. Green, Ed.D., Hilton High School principal, has been named to Rochester Business Journal’s Forty Under 40. The Forty Under 40 awards recognize Rochester’s leaders who are younger than 40 years old based on their professional accomplishments, community service, and a commitment to inspiring change. They are selected by an outside panel of judges, including previous honorees and business leaders.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Sports
City
Wayne, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Livingston, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
mhflsentinel.com

Benincasa closes in Mendon

It is with a very heavy heart that the Board of Directors of Benincasa announces the closure of the two-bed comfort care home located in the hamlet of Mendon. Benincasa was founded in 1996 as a volunteer-driven organization that provided compassionate end of life care at no cost to residents or their loved ones. For 26 years, Benincasa operated with a small paid staff, a large team of volunteers and with no guaranteed source of income. 100% of the funds needed to operate were raised through donations, memorial contributions and fund raising. In the years that have elapsed since opening, Benincasa welcomed over 475 residents and their families to the home.
MENDON, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

41 year old Raymond Hardy and 50 year old Chris Monfort were arrested on Oak Orchard Rd in Elba for trying to steal heavy equipment around 7 on Friday morning. The Rochester men were spotted walking around and a caller who had been passing by said they didn’t believe they belonged there or that their vehicle belonged on the property. They are charged with attempted grand larceny, Hardy also has been charged with criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Monfort has 2 prior felony convictions.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Girls Volleyball#Swimming
WHEC TV-10

Cannabis Career Fair in Rochester on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’re looking for work, you might be interested in the cannabis career fair happening in Rochester on Wednesday. The event is being held at the RochesterWorks! Career Center in Rochester from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Britni and Jason Tantalo will be there...
ROCHESTER, NY
Campus Times

Rochester Vintage Shop owner deciphers current fashion trends

As fall approaches and the temperature drops to the lower-50s, you should probably start to pull out some of your jackets from the corner of your closet or consider upgrading your closet at the Op Shop. The shop is located in a quiet neighborhood on Charlotte Street, next to Ugly...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: How long is too long on the school bus?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How long does it take your kids to get to school on the bus? 30 minutes, 45, maybe an hour?. Is there anything stopping it from taking even longer?. That’s the question I got from this parent: How long can kids under 10 years of age be kept on the bus for their ride to school each way? And is there any law or regulation that sets an upper limit? The reason for my concern is the total time it takes them to go on the bus is 75 minutes each way. Last year the time on the bus was about 55 minutes.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
westsidenewsny.com

Attention: Kayakers, canoers and anglers

Recently, while fishing with my son in Black Creek in Churchville, I discovered the creek, from Churchville Park upstream to Route 19, was obstructed by several log jams and trees. Some restricted the passage of boat traffic completely. All the obstructions have now been cut up, opening boating accessability from...
CHURCHVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of the city’s “Buy the Block” program. Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
AVON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester's MLK Park amphitheater now named after Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester has named the amphitheater in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park after Daniel Prude, a man who died in Rochester Police custody in March 2020. Daniel Prude Square, which already had a large mural painted in his honor, is now marked...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Interrupt Racism tour arrives in Rochester with goal of building trust between neighborhoods, police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a mission to prevent violence in cities across the country and bridge the divide between the community and law enforcement. "[This is] a challenge to the leaders of Rochester to recognize that in this moment it's time to write the chapter of the future of Rochester," National Urban League president and CEO Marc Morial said.
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy