Yardbarker
NHL News: New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars
The New York Rangers have traded defenceman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. If the 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, it transfers to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick. The 2024 fourth-round pick becomes a 2025 third-round pick if Lundkvist records 55 points over the next two seasons.
Hurricanes shopping defenseman Ethan Bear; Canucks interested?
Earlier this summer, Carolina gave Ethan Bear permission to speak to other teams heading into restricted free agency. At the time, it seemed like he was a candidate to be non-tendered but in the end, the Hurricanes qualified him and signed the 25-year-old to a one-year, $2.2M deal. However, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports that even with the new contract, Carolina is still trying to move the young defender.
NBC Sports
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the NHL following 13 seasons playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils. The 33-year-old former Norris Trophy winner shared the news on social media. Subban, who is from Toronto, registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games....
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall, Timothy Liljegren out for start of training camp
At this moment, the Leafs haven’t released specific details on the injuries to either player. However, what we do know at the moment is that Engvall is a possibility to return, but might also miss some of the regular season, while all signs point to Liljegren missing the start of the season. More information will be revealed on Wednesday, as the team will address their statuses when camp opens.
Yardbarker
Daily Faceoff ranks Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending tandem No. 16 in the NHL
After back-to-back-to-back years of the Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen duo, the Edmonton Oilers will have a new goaltending tandem this season. The team inked Jack Campbell to a five-year deal worth $25 million in free agency over the summer. He’ll play alongside Stuart Skinner, the team’s third-round pick from the 2017 NHL Draft who’s looking to build on the excellent showing he had as a rookie last season.
Yardbarker
Flames' Adam Ruzicka signs two-year contract
Restricted free agent forward Adam Ruzicka signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of $762,500 to remain with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. It will be a two-way contract in the first season of the deal, and a one-way contract in the second. Ruzicka, 23, recorded 10 points...
Yardbarker
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
NHL
Islanders Sign Schneider, Soshnikov and Wotherspoon
Islanders sign Cory Schneider, forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to one-year deals. The New York Islanders announced today that goaltender Cory Schneider, forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon have signed one-year deals. Schneider, 36, appeared in one game with the Islanders last season, making 27 saves to...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NHL
Seventy-four players invited to Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 74 players will participate in training camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 21 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. The camp will run until Monday, October 10 in preparation for the season opener against...
NHL
TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at the start of Training Camp
Holland touched on a variety of topics, including Ryan McLeod's contract status, young players pushing for roster spots, and the assembly of the Oilers top-six forwards. Read the full transcription of the interview below. Holland on the contract status of RFA forward Ryan McLeod ahead of tomorrow's skates:. "He took...
Yardbarker
The Grind Line: Red Wings 2022-23 Season Predictions
What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, Delaney Rimer and Logan Horn are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
Yardbarker
Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov to get first crack at Rangers top 6
Sammy Blais is going to get the first crack at playing with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider according to Gerard Gallant. “Sammy is 100%,” he said. “We got good news on him about a month ago. He looks lean. He’s skated, worked out, he’s tired of doing that and he’s ready to play hockey.”
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Andrew Copp will return first week of season
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced a number of injuries to the Red Wings roster ahead of training camp. Newly acquired free agent forward Andrew Copp underwent abdominal surgery in the offseason and is expected to return to the lineup during the first week of the regular season. Copp, who had spent much of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets prior to a trade deadline deal to the New York Rangers, signed a five-year, $28 million deal on the opening day of the NHL’s free agency period. Copp, 28, scored 21 goals and tallied 32 assists in 72 games split between the Jets and the Rangers last season.
Yardbarker
Projecting Dylan Larkin’s New Red Wings Contract
The offseason may be over, but Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman still has two high priority tasks on his plate: contract extensions for Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi. Today, we’ll focus on Detroit’s captain and what to expect with his new deal. Larkin is entering the...
