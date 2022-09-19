Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Sign A Player And Then Waive Him

On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Brooklyn Nets waived Marcus Zegarowski.

With NBA training camps around the league opening up in less than two weeks, there will be an abundance of roster moves on the horizon.

The Brooklyn Nets will play their first regular season game in one month and first preseason game in two weeks.

Training camp will begin on September 27.

On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors both relayed that the Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.

They had just signed him on Friday .

Via RealGM's article: "This move was designed to get Zegarowski to the Long Island Nets of the G League. The guard will likely receive a $50,000 bonus if he spends 60 days with the G League Nets."

These kind of transactions take place a lot around this time of the NBA schedule.

Both the player and the team can benefit, because the player gets more money and the team can keep him in their G League system.

Last season, Zegarowski played in eight regular season games for the Long Island Nets, and averaged 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

He also played in 13 Showcase Cup games, and averaged 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

The 24 year old played his college basketball for Creighton, and during his final season he averaged 15.8 points per game on over 42% shooting from the three-point range.

He is a player who could be a candidate for a two-way or ten-day contract at some point during the 2022-23 NBA season.

