Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
DXC Attracts Takeover Interest
DXC Technology Co DXC worked with advisers after receiving takeover interest. At least one private equity firm approached the IT service provider, Bloomberg reported. DXC clocked a 10.5% revenue decline to $3.71 billion in Q1 FY23, missing the consensus of $3.73 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus of $0.82.
AutoZone, Morgan Stanley, CBOE Global Markets And This Energy Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AutoZone Inc AZO, saying there was a “nice beat on the top and bottom line, comps are up 6.2%.”. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended buying Devon Energy Corp DVN at the...
C21 Investments Q2 2023 Revenue Declines 16% YoY, Here Are The Details
C21 Investments Inc. CXXIF CXXI Q2 2023 revenue was $7.2 million, a 16% decrease compared to $8.6 million in the same quarter of 2022, and 4% decrease sequentially. Gross margin of 53.8% - up 40 basis points sequentially,. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, compared to $2.4 million in Q1 2023.
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.02%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion. Buying $1000 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCJ stock 20 years ago, it...
Salesforce Chases Higher Margins Via Cost Cuts By FY26; CFO Shares New Guidance During Investor Day
Salesforce, Inc CRM CFO Amy Weaver shared new targets for FY26 at its investor day in San Francisco. The company targeted a 25% adjusted operating margin, including future acquisitions, versus the 20% target set one year ago for its FY23, CNBC reports. The adjusted operating margin was 19.9% in the quarter that ended July 31.
$1 Million Bet On Stronghold Digital Mining? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones dropped by more than 500 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
KuCoin Announces Partnership with Legend Trading, A Leading Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Gateway
–– 22 September 2022 –– KuCoin and Legend Trading’s new partnership unlocks deep liquidity, bigger trades, lower transaction costs and a smooth on-ramp experience. Leading cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin and reputed fiat-to-crypto payment service Legend Trading are announcing a powerful new collaboration to increase liquidity, fiat on-ramp capabilities and decrease transaction costs for retail traders buying crypto on exchanges. The new integration allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies via bank transfers.
Analyst Ratings for Coty
Within the last quarter, Coty COTY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coty has an average price target of $9.3 with a high of $10.50 and a low of $8.00.
Online Betting Startup PlayUp To Go Public Via $350M SPAC Merger With IG Acquisition
Global online betting operator PlayUp Limited looks to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with IG Acquisition Corp IGAC. PlayUp will list on the NASDAQ via a newly-formed Irish company. The transaction values PlayUp at $350 million. The transaction will likely close in the first quarter...
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Peering Into Party City Holdco's Recent Short Interest
Party City Holdco's PRTY short percent of float has risen 17.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.61 million shares sold short, which is 18.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights
Accenture ACN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Accenture beat estimated earnings by 1.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $2.00 billion from the same period last...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Weatherford International
Weatherford International WFRD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $39.5 versus the current price of Weatherford International at $30.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service
Within the last quarter, United Parcel Service UPS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $214.5 versus the current price of United Parcel Service at $173.825, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
