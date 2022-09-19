Read full article on original website
Related
My family of 4 spent $200 on dinner at Garden Grill in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
As a travel planner and Disney fanatic, I've eaten at most of the restaurants in the parks. But my family keeps going back to Garden Grill in Epcot.
Safari across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover
A few days remain to safari across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover.What's happening: Nine animal displays made from live plants are embedded in the gardens, with leaves and flowers mimicking the color and texture of fur, scales and feathers.If you go: 10am-5pm through Sunday. $15-22, kids under 2 free. Tickets include the conservatory's usual offerings. 🐠 Alissa's pick: The Great Barrier Reef display near the North Conservatory can't be beat. And yes, you'll find Nemo there. A clownfish, popularized by the Pixar film "Finding Nemo," made of blooming orange succulents. A blue-cheeked butterflyfish (left), jellyfish and foxface rabbitfish are among seven species brought to life in the colorful Great Barrier Reef display. A bison topiary represents the United States, made of sedge and creeping Jenny. Ohio's state bird, the cardinal, formed in red begonias greets visitors at the Children's Garden entrance.
My party of 2 spent $35 on lunch at Sci-Fi Dine-In in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
My group spent $35 eating at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant in Hollywood Studios. We ordered onion rings and a turkey sandwich to share between the two of us, and both were good. Next time, I want to try the house-made candy bar, but the experience was good overall.
Sneak peek at our newest turtle about town
Turtle Island Restoration Network - Gulf of Mexico · Sneak Peak at Rovin Rotarian our newest Turtle About Town by Kathy Van Dewalli for the Rotary Club.
IN THIS ARTICLE
disneydining.com
Disney World Parade Comes to Standstill When Child Runs Into Street and Climbs Onto Float
When visiting Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort, there are a ton of things to make your day full of fun and magic. From riding classic attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to dining at places like Be Our Guest, The Crystal Palace, and Casey’s Corner. There are also some truly great parades that run through the Park daily — like Disney’s Festival of Fantasy Parade, which is currently running twice per day.
Corn salad with garlic chicken is the perfect meal to transition from summer to fall
In an updated version of "How to Cook Everything Fast" food writer extraordinaire Mark Bittman shares easy, quick recipes for daily cooking.
Bring the Magic Into Your Kitchen With This New Disney Cookbook Full of Recipes Inspired by Beloved Disney Movies
If you’ve ever wanted to get a taste of the gumbo from “Princess and the Frog” or Kronk’s spinach puffs from “The Emperor’s New Groove,” your fairy godmother is about to grant your wish. Disney Enchanted Recipes is a cookbook specifically for Disney fanatics who have been waiting to sink their teeth into those delicious-looking animated meals. Enchanted Recipes has over 40 recipes inspired directly by treats from your favorite Disney flicks. Honey Cake from Winnie the Pooh makes an appearance, as do Jack-Jack’s cookies from The Incredibles. You can also whip up a sampling of Remy’s soup from Ratatouille and...
WDW News Today
Dozens of Real Bats Spotted Flying Around Adventureland-Frontierland Breezeway During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Boo to you, and you, and you! While bats, skeletons, and witches are a common sight around Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, it seems like the realism has stepped up an extra notch with dozens of real-life bats spotted during the party tonight!. During our visit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mickeyblog.com
FREE Games and Coloring Activities for Kids at The Garden View Lounge!
Last night, the rain teemed down so heavily over Magic Kingdom and the surrounding Resorts that two steps out any door would find you soaked to the skin in seconds. Many Magic Kingdom guests opted to head back to their Resorts in lieu of trudging through the Park…and those who headed back to the Grand Floridian lobby were in for a treat!
KIDS・
WDW News Today
Festival of Fantasy Parade Being Reduced to One Performance Daily at Magic Kingdom
Since its return in March 2022, Festival of Fantasy Parade has run twice daily at Magic Kingdom. Starting in October, it will only run once per day. The current schedule sees two performances per day: once at noon and once at 3:00 p.m. Starting in October, it will return to a once-per-day cadence at 3:00 p.m. — a cadence the parade previously followed for years.
Comments / 0