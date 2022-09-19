ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Axios Columbus

Safari across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover

A few days remain to safari across the world at Franklin Park Conservatory's Topiary Takeover.What's happening: Nine animal displays made from live plants are embedded in the gardens, with leaves and flowers mimicking the color and texture of fur, scales and feathers.If you go: 10am-5pm through Sunday. $15-22, kids under 2 free. Tickets include the conservatory's usual offerings. 🐠 Alissa's pick: The Great Barrier Reef display near the North Conservatory can't be beat. And yes, you'll find Nemo there. A clownfish, popularized by the Pixar film "Finding Nemo," made of blooming orange succulents. A blue-cheeked butterflyfish (left), jellyfish and foxface rabbitfish are among seven species brought to life in the colorful Great Barrier Reef display. A bison topiary represents the United States, made of sedge and creeping Jenny. Ohio's state bird, the cardinal, formed in red begonias greets visitors at the Children's Garden entrance.
disneydining.com

Disney World Parade Comes to Standstill When Child Runs Into Street and Climbs Onto Float

When visiting Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort, there are a ton of things to make your day full of fun and magic. From riding classic attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to dining at places like Be Our Guest, The Crystal Palace, and Casey’s Corner. There are also some truly great parades that run through the Park daily — like Disney’s Festival of Fantasy Parade, which is currently running twice per day.
SheKnows

Bring the Magic Into Your Kitchen With This New Disney Cookbook Full of Recipes Inspired by Beloved Disney Movies

If you’ve ever wanted to get a taste of the gumbo from “Princess and the Frog” or Kronk’s spinach puffs from “The Emperor’s New Groove,” your fairy godmother is about to grant your wish. Disney Enchanted Recipes is a cookbook specifically for Disney fanatics who have been waiting to sink their teeth into those delicious-looking animated meals. Enchanted Recipes has over 40 recipes inspired directly by treats from your favorite Disney flicks. Honey Cake from Winnie the Pooh makes an appearance, as do Jack-Jack’s cookies from The Incredibles. You can also whip up a sampling of Remy’s soup from Ratatouille and...
mickeyblog.com

FREE Games and Coloring Activities for Kids at The Garden View Lounge!

Last night, the rain teemed down so heavily over Magic Kingdom and the surrounding Resorts that two steps out any door would find you soaked to the skin in seconds. Many Magic Kingdom guests opted to head back to their Resorts in lieu of trudging through the Park…and those who headed back to the Grand Floridian lobby were in for a treat!
KIDS
WDW News Today

Festival of Fantasy Parade Being Reduced to One Performance Daily at Magic Kingdom

Since its return in March 2022, Festival of Fantasy Parade has run twice daily at Magic Kingdom. Starting in October, it will only run once per day. The current schedule sees two performances per day: once at noon and once at 3:00 p.m. Starting in October, it will return to a once-per-day cadence at 3:00 p.m. — a cadence the parade previously followed for years.
