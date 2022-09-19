ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHTSA Estimates Show First Decline In US Traffic Deaths Since 2020

This is despite the increase in vehicle miles traveled during the first half of 2022. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has released essential traffic data for the first half of 2022. The data set involves early estimates of traffic fatalities, which show an interesting trend, especially during the latter months of this year's half.
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
CNBC

The 10 cities with the highest inflation rates in the U.S.

Sun Belt cities, located in Southeast and Southwest regions of the U.S., had some of the greatest inflows of new residents during the pandemic. But now, they have some of the worst inflation in the country, a new study finds. With the rate of inflation an eye-watering 8.3% as of...
TheStreet

Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted

Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
POLITICO

Stuck on the natural gas bridge

If you thought your summer utility bill was high, brace yourself for winter's electricity costs. That's in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge of U.S. exports to energy-starved Europe are driving up the price of natural gas — the major fuel source for Americans' electricity supply.
CBS News

America's gas prices rise for the first time in 99 days

(CNN) -- The historic streak of falling gasoline prices is over. After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average Wednesday, according to AAA. That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices, the...
NBC News

U.S. Latino economic output would rank 5th in world GDP, according to new study

If U.S. Latinos were an independent country, their gross domestic product would rank fifth in the world, surpassing those of the United Kingdom, India and France, according to a report released Thursday. The economic output of Latinos in 2020 was $2.8 trillion, up from $2.1 trillion in 2015 and $1.7...
NBC News

The gas price decline ends its streak at 98 days amid hurricanes and war

The average cost of gas in the U.S. inched up by a penny Wednesday, ending a 98-consecutive-day streak of declining prices, AAA.com said. The current average for regular gas climbed to $3.68, up from $3.67 Tuesday. Wide geographic ranges in those prices remain, AAA.com data shows, with most Western states well above $4 a gallon, while states in the southeast hover just above $3 a gallon.
eenews.net

Gas, a ‘bridge fuel,’ dominates U.S. power at any price

Surging natural gas prices normally result in booming coal generation. But 2022 isn’t normal. Power companies are shrugging off the highest gas prices in over a decade as they ramp up electricity generation at U.S. gas plants, which are producing 7 percent more power through September compared to last year. Coal generation, by contrast, is down 8 percent.
nationalinterest.org

Report: Average Gas Price Drops to $3.64 Per Gallon

The report added that demand dropped in the last week and that the most common gas price encountered was $3.39 per gallon; the median gas price is now $3.44 per gallon. The average gas price in the United States has dropped again to $3.64 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s latest report on Monday. The price has decreased 3.9 cents from the previous week and represents a drop of 25.7 cents from a month earlier.
freightwaves.com

After another decline, benchmark diesel price again below $5 per gallon

The benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges is back below $5 per gallon. According to the Energy Information Administration of the Department of Energy, the average retail diesel price in the U.S. last week was $4.964 per gallon, a decline of 6.9 cents from the prior week. It marked the 13th decline in the past 14 weeks.
