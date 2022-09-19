Read full article on original website
Related
NHTSA Estimates Show First Decline In US Traffic Deaths Since 2020
This is despite the increase in vehicle miles traveled during the first half of 2022. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has released essential traffic data for the first half of 2022. The data set involves early estimates of traffic fatalities, which show an interesting trend, especially during the latter months of this year's half.
U.S. traffic deaths in first half of 2022 hit 16-year high
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths rose 0.5% in the first half of 2022 to 20,175, the highest number killed in the period since 2006, according to an early estimate released by U.S. regulators.
Biden was wrongly blamed for rising gas prices. But he doesn't deserve much credit for the drop
The only thing that climbed as high as gas prices earlier this year was the disapproval of President Joe Biden, as Americans blamed him for record prices at the pump. But Biden had relatively little control over the prices set primarily by global markets.
US gas prices could fall even further after hitting 6-month lows as China steps up its fuel exports, analysts say
China exported almost twice as much gasoline in August as a year ago, customs data showed Monday. Analysts said that could drive down US gas prices at the pump, already at their lowest since March. Chinese refiners want fuel export quotas to rise, which would flood a market already faced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas Prices Have Dropped for The Last 92 Days, But These States Are Still Paying More Than $4
Fuel prices have been steadily dropping since mid-June's all-time high of over $5 per gallon. This current relief comes, in part, to gas tax holidays during the summer and the Biden administration's...
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
CNBC
The 10 cities with the highest inflation rates in the U.S.
Sun Belt cities, located in Southeast and Southwest regions of the U.S., had some of the greatest inflows of new residents during the pandemic. But now, they have some of the worst inflation in the country, a new study finds. With the rate of inflation an eye-watering 8.3% as of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Duke Energy Is Leaking a Potent Climate-Warming Gas at More Than Five Times the Rate of Other Utilities
DAVIDSON, N.C.—Four thin, metal cylinders containing the world’s most potent greenhouse gas stand lashed to the base of a Duke Energy substation on a quiet country road. The tanks are made to hold sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), an electrical insulator that was once used to fill race car tires, tennis balls and even Nike Air Max shoes.
Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted
Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
The US cities where home values are most likely to plummet in a recession
A real estate data company reports where home values will be most at-risk of declining if faced with a recession. Three major cities crack the top 50.
POLITICO
Stuck on the natural gas bridge
If you thought your summer utility bill was high, brace yourself for winter's electricity costs. That's in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge of U.S. exports to energy-starved Europe are driving up the price of natural gas — the major fuel source for Americans' electricity supply.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
America's gas prices rise for the first time in 99 days
(CNN) -- The historic streak of falling gasoline prices is over. After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average Wednesday, according to AAA. That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices, the...
NBC News
U.S. Latino economic output would rank 5th in world GDP, according to new study
If U.S. Latinos were an independent country, their gross domestic product would rank fifth in the world, surpassing those of the United Kingdom, India and France, according to a report released Thursday. The economic output of Latinos in 2020 was $2.8 trillion, up from $2.1 trillion in 2015 and $1.7...
The gas price decline ends its streak at 98 days amid hurricanes and war
The average cost of gas in the U.S. inched up by a penny Wednesday, ending a 98-consecutive-day streak of declining prices, AAA.com said. The current average for regular gas climbed to $3.68, up from $3.67 Tuesday. Wide geographic ranges in those prices remain, AAA.com data shows, with most Western states well above $4 a gallon, while states in the southeast hover just above $3 a gallon.
eenews.net
Gas, a ‘bridge fuel,’ dominates U.S. power at any price
Surging natural gas prices normally result in booming coal generation. But 2022 isn’t normal. Power companies are shrugging off the highest gas prices in over a decade as they ramp up electricity generation at U.S. gas plants, which are producing 7 percent more power through September compared to last year. Coal generation, by contrast, is down 8 percent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From carmakers to refiners, industries brace for rail strike
Car buyers might not get the vehicle they want on time, commuter rail lines could see service disrupted, and shipments from everything from oil to livestock feed could be snarled. Those are just a few of the wide-ranging impacts a walkout by U.S. rail workers would have on the country’s...
nationalinterest.org
Report: Average Gas Price Drops to $3.64 Per Gallon
The report added that demand dropped in the last week and that the most common gas price encountered was $3.39 per gallon; the median gas price is now $3.44 per gallon. The average gas price in the United States has dropped again to $3.64 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s latest report on Monday. The price has decreased 3.9 cents from the previous week and represents a drop of 25.7 cents from a month earlier.
freightwaves.com
After another decline, benchmark diesel price again below $5 per gallon
The benchmark diesel price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges is back below $5 per gallon. According to the Energy Information Administration of the Department of Energy, the average retail diesel price in the U.S. last week was $4.964 per gallon, a decline of 6.9 cents from the prior week. It marked the 13th decline in the past 14 weeks.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0