ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kenny Golladay, the Giants' $72 million man, takes just two snaps in Week 2

By Serena Burks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvRoq_0i1S6uJa00

The New York Giants have seen a lot of change over the past year. A new front office, a new coaching staff, dealing with the salary cap and on-field personnel changes… There’s been a lot of moving parts.

Through all of it, especially once training camp hit, Giants players and coaches have presented a unified front. They seem to all be on the same page and everyone on board with their role.

However, after Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver Kenny Golladay ducked the media. He cleaned out his gameday locker and left before reporters were allowed in following the 15-minute cool down period.

Was Golladay upset with his reduced role in Week 2? He saw just two offensive snaps, but head coach Brian Daboll had communicated that plan with him throughout the week.

“It’s a continual competition at receiver. I’ve said it since when? I’m not being a jerk. I’ve said it since the middle of camp, right? It hasn’t changed. It’s going to be a continual competition,” Daboll said after the game.

“Kadarius (Toney) had opportunities today, and we’ll see what it is next week: maybe it’s (Darius) Slayton, maybe it’s more KG. We’ll see where we go with that. But I think that position, we’re just going to keep on rolling guys and play the guys that week that we think would give us the best chance. And the other guys got to be ready as backups.”

So, how did Golladay handle it when he was told he was the odd-man out?

“Great. Like a pro. I told him during the week that we were going to go with (David) Sills. He acted like a pro,” Daboll said.

He may have acted like a pro during the discussion, but something is definitely not right with Golladay. Whether it’s the lack of targets, the lack of being on the field or a misunderstanding, the Giants need to figure out what the problem is.

Golladay is the highest-paid player on the Giants but he’s not going to get opportunities based solely on that. Daboll has made it clear he needs to see more out of these guys, both on the practice field and on Sundays.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out with Golladay but in the meantime, Daniel Jones can always count on Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the offense to do their part.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo

It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The New York Giants
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense has been receiving a significant amount praise the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. After scoring a significant amount of points, many nationally are now beginning to notice the impact the roster has had having Ben Johnson being elevated to his position. Since he...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy