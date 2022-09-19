ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

1600kush.com

Patient accused of attacking Cushing hospital nurse

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A patient in the emergency room of the Cushing hospital has been charged with assault and battery on a registered nurse, who was giving him a Covid test. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gregory Anthony Retherford, 52, of Cushing, who reportedly was being treated...
CUSHING, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
KOCO

Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police issue warning regarding social media scam

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a warning about another social media scam. Police said the suspect obtains information about a victim and then uses it to make up a story about their loved ones being in trouble. The scammer then tries to extort money from the victim.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Court rules for officer in Oklahoma teen’s death lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An appeals court ruling could mean the end of a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a Black teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was shot and killed by suburban Oklahoma City police in 2019. Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis was naked when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KOCO

Mayor of Maud at center of embezzlement allegations

MAUD, Okla. — The mayor of Maud is at the center of embezzlement allegations. City council members said they took it upon themselves to do some digging. "We are strong council, weak mayor," said Bob Watson, councilmember for city of Maud. City councilmembers in Maud claim Mayor Russell Dillon...
MAUD, OK
okcfox.com

Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Chickasha man accused of killing three people

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against a man accused of fatally stabbing three people in Chickasha in February 2021. Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities said Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle's house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, severely injuring his aunt, and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair's 4-year-old granddaughter.
CHICKASHA, OK
KXII.com

4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada. Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C....
ADA, OK
KOCO

String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown

OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

