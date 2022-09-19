Read full article on original website
Related
‘Because of the holiday, it delayed the readings in the process’: Edmond resident claims to receive third utility bill in one month
An Edmond resident says he has received three utility bills from the city in a span of one month.
News On 6
'Terrified': Putnam City North High School Parent Concerned Of Fights Among Students
A parent said they are "terrified" to send his son to high school after a fight at Putnam City North left him with a bloody nose, mouth, and bruises on his head. "This school is totally out of control," said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "The fights here are excessive."
1600kush.com
Patient accused of attacking Cushing hospital nurse
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A patient in the emergency room of the Cushing hospital has been charged with assault and battery on a registered nurse, who was giving him a Covid test. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gregory Anthony Retherford, 52, of Cushing, who reportedly was being treated...
Mother Says School Resource Office Overstepped To Break Up Fight
An Oklahoma City metro mother claimed a school resource officer used excessive force when breaking up a fight between her son and another student. The incident was caught on camera. Cheryl Mohammed said she is upset to hear her son was in a fight but more concerned with how it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘This makes me fall apart’: Family frustrated after charges declined against OKC daycare worker accused of physically assaulting children; DHS investigates
A now-former daycare worker with A Step Above Learning Center has been terminated following allegations of physical abuse.
KOCO
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police issue warning regarding social media scam
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a warning about another social media scam. Police said the suspect obtains information about a victim and then uses it to make up a story about their loved ones being in trouble. The scammer then tries to extort money from the victim.
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police alert residents of a new scam making the rounds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is making residents aware of a scam making the rounds. "In this particular scam, the suspect obtains information about the victim (most likely from their social media pages), then uses that info to make up a story about the victim’s loved ones being in trouble, in order to extort money from the victim," police warned on Facebook.
KXII.com
Court rules for officer in Oklahoma teen’s death lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An appeals court ruling could mean the end of a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a Black teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was shot and killed by suburban Oklahoma City police in 2019. Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis was naked when...
High-profile figures appointed to serve on OK Co. Criminal Justice Authority
Two well-known figures in the community have been appointed to serve as trustees for the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority.
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Mayor of Maud at center of embezzlement allegations
MAUD, Okla. — The mayor of Maud is at the center of embezzlement allegations. City council members said they took it upon themselves to do some digging. "We are strong council, weak mayor," said Bob Watson, councilmember for city of Maud. City councilmembers in Maud claim Mayor Russell Dillon...
okcfox.com
Judge denies motion to dismiss case against Chickasha man accused of killing three people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A judge denied a motion to dismiss the case against a man accused of fatally stabbing three people in Chickasha in February 2021. Lawrence Paul Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart. Authorities said Anderson brought the heart to his aunt and uncle's house, cooked it with potatoes and tried to serve it to them before killing Leon Pye, 67, severely injuring his aunt, and killing Kaeos Yates, the pair's 4-year-old granddaughter.
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
KXII.com
4 children, 2 adults taken to the hospital after crash in Pontotoc Co.
PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) - Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ada early Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 99N and County Road 1510, approximately one mile north of Ada. Troopers said a pickup driven by by 26-year-old Lucas C....
KOCO
Motorcyclist killed in deadly accident in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a deadly accident in Oklahoma City. Around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a crash near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard near the entrance of an Amazon building. Officials said a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Officials told...
OCDC Inmate Accused, Charged With Rape Arrested In Florida
An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate, who allegedly raped another inmate before walking away from the jail, has been arrested in Florida. U.S. Marshals officials confirmed the arrest of 44-year-old Danta Thomas Tuesday, two months after he was booked into the OCDC in July. Thomas is facing a first-degree rape...
KOCO
String of dispensaries in Oklahoma City targeted by masked clown
OKLAHOMA CITY — A string of dispensaries in Oklahoma City was targeted by a masked clown. Oklahoma City police now have three people in custody in connection with the robberies. Police said the suspect was wearing a generic scary clown mask. The robber spent Wednesday terrorizing local dispensaries. "With...
Police investigating two latest homicides in City of OKC
Police are investigating what they believe to be two different homicides, one on the north side and the other on the south side. The post Police investigating two latest homicides in City of OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Comments / 0