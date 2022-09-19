ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, PA

wccsradio.com

PATRICK DANIEL DOLAN, JR., 58

Patrick Daniel Dolan, Jr., 58, of Export, PA passed away after a short battle with leukemia, surrounded by family on Saturday September 17, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside. The son of Joy Lee (Matthews) Dolan of Blairsville and the late Patrick D. Dolan, Sr., he was born October 2, 1963 in Indiana, PA. Patrick graduated from Derry Area High School and from California University of PA with a degree in criminology where he also played football.
EXPORT, PA
wccsradio.com

ALICE JANE WHITESELL, 96

Passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. She was born November 28, 1925 in Hamilton, PA, the daughter of the late Crist Wachob and Louise (Brewer) Wachob. On September 16, 1947 Alice married Andrew Reed Whitesell and they shared 46 years of marriage together. She started going to the Senior Center after her husband passed away. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Chestnut Hill Senior Center, going on trips, playing bingo and the band. She also loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, James Lee Whitesell, Saltsburg, PA; son, Andrew Lou Whitesell & Denise Finley, Derry, PA; daughter, Shirley Fisher & husband, Karl, Black Lick, PA; daughter-in-law, Donna Whitesell, Trade City, PA; 9 Grandchildren; Numerous Great & Great Great Grandchildren; sister, Sallie Himes and also many Nieces, Nephews and Friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Reed Whitesell who died in 1994; brother, Lyle Wachob; sons, Gary & Lyle Whitesell and infant daughter, Pamela.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

ARTHUR L. WHITFIELD, III, 59

Arthur L. “Punkin” Whitfield, III, 59, of Albion, PA passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The son of Arthur L. Whitfield, Jr. and Margaret A. (Hill) Whitfield, he was born October 2, 1962 in Johnstown, PA. Surviving are his children, Margaret Annette Hunt (Tyler) of Owego, NY;...
ALBION, PA
wccsradio.com

DANIEL P. KEOGH, 70

Daniel P. Keogh, 70 of Indiana, died recently. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

FORMER OWNER OF INDIANA MALL PASSES AWAY

One of the developers of the Indiana Mall has passed away. Officials with the Indiana Mall announced in a Facebook post today that George D. Zamias, Sr., developer and original owner of the Indiana Mall, passed away at the age of 92. Zamias was a pioneer in the shopping center...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

JANE ELEANOR STAHL, 90

Jane Eleanor Stahl, 90, of Heilwood, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at her residence. A daughter of the late Earl R. and Esther P. (Williams) Stahl, she was born April 9, 1932, in Colver. Jane spent 37 years in banking with First Commonwealth Bank and S&T Bank. She also...
HEILWOOD, PA
wccsradio.com

LENGTHY DECLINE IN NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE COMES TO AN END

The lengthy streak of daily decreases in the average cost of gas across the country has come to an end. Triple-A reports that today’s national average is $3.68 a gallon, which is an increase of a penny from earlier this week, marking the first time the national average has gone up since mid-June. At that point, gas price averages were over $5.00 a gallon across the nation. Experts say that there are still many factors that are affecting the global cost of oil, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, Covid-19, economic recession and hurricane season. Fewer drivers filling up has helped to keep prices down and most of the country that had used more expensive summer blends of gasoline have switched over to the winter blends.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRE REPORTED IN COAL SILO AT CONEMAUGH POWER PLANT COAL YARD

Fire crews from Indiana and Westmoreland Counties were dispatched last night for a reported structure fire in West Wheatfield Township. Indiana County 911 said the call went out at 6:15 PM for the incident on Power Plant Road. Clyde, Armagh-East Wheatfield, Black Lick, Fairfield, Bolivar and New Florence fire departments were dispatched at the time, along with Citizens Ambulance and the Indiana County HAZMAT team. The fire was reported in a coal silo at the Conemaugh Power Plant Coal Yard.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO INDIANA COUNTY PROJECTS RECEIVE MARCELLUS SHALE IMPACT FEE MONEY

State Representative Jim Struzzi and State Senator Joe Pittman have announced that two Indiana County projects will receive funding from the Marcellus Legacy Fund. Over 100 projects across the state received money from the fund, which is made up of impact fees from unconventional gas well drilling throughout the state. The grants are being administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation program. The Homer-Center Parks and Rec board will receive $104,000 for the removal and replacement of the liner at the Homer City pool. In a statement, Struzzi said that the facility is important for exercise and recreation in the area, and this will help with the pool’s upkeep and maintenance.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TUESDAY RESULTS FOR VOLLEYBALL, CROSS COUNTRY, GOLF

In a Renda Digital TV volleyball clash last night, West Shamokin came from behind to defeat Homer Center in five sets. The Wildcats took the first and third sets easily, by scores of 25-13 and 25-15, but the Wolves narrowly won the second and fourth sets by identical scores of 25-23, setting up the final set, with West Shamokin jumping out early and finally clinching it on a kill by Maddie McConnell, 15-13.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY JAIL SUSPENDS VISITATION

The Indiana County Jail has announced that visitation at the facility has been suspended. According to an announcement on the jail’s Facebook page, visitation at the county lockup has been suspended until October 5th. People are encouraged to check back with the Facebook page or call to see if visitation has opened for the weekend of October 8th.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE QUIET WEDNESDAY

Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for first responders. Only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911 yesterday. Homer City fire and police departments were dispatched at 4:33 PM to a location on East Church Street to help EMT’s on scene. Tunnelton fire department, state police and Lifestat...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

An Indiana man was charged with assault after an incident in the 900 block of Klondyke Avenue early Saturday morning. Indiana Borough Police say that they were dispatched at 2:27 AM for the incident where multiple individuals were allegedly assaulted by 28-year-old Vance Sykes of Indiana. Along with assault, Sykes was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public drunkenness. Charges were filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

ROUNDUP OF WEDNESDAY'S ACTION

Marion Center avenged an earlier loss to Homer-Center, handing the Wildcats their second loss in consecutive nights. The Stingers won 3-2 last night. Marion Center took a 2-0 lead – 25-19 in the first game and 25-23 in the second – but Homer-Center rebounded to win the next two, 25-17, 25-20, before the Stingers won the final game, 15-13. For Homer-Center, Meegan Williams had 27 kills and Ashlynn Kerr had four aces.
MARION CENTER, PA
wccsradio.com

PENGUINS OPEN TRAINING CAMP TODAY

Fifty-eight players will be on the ice today as the Penguins open training camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. There are more players than the two sheets of ice can accommodate so the team will be split into three squads. Team 1 and Team 2 will hit the ice at 9 AM and after 45 minutes of drills, they will scrimmage from 10 AM to 10:45. Team 3 will take the ice at 11:30 AM and then return at 12:40 PM.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

TROOP A PRIMARY PHONE NUMBER OUT OF SERVICE

State police from the Indiana barracks announced this afternoon that their primary phone number is out-of-service. Troopers said in a news release that anyone needing to contact Troop A for any reason is asked to call 9-1-1 and dispatchers will route the call to them. An update will follow when phone service is restored.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

TORTORELLA FRUSTRATED WITH MENTAL MISTAKES

On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and the Renda Digital TV YouTube channel, IUP coach Paul Tortorella explained why he was so upset with his team on Saturday after the 44-21 win over Shippensburg. Tortorella told Jack Benedict that the number of mental mistakes made by his players was unacceptable, ranging from bad penalties to turnovers to the failure to convert in short yardage situations.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

COUNTY OFFICIALS GIVE UPDATE ON BROADBAND PROJECT

This morning, Indiana County officials held a special half-hour presentation on Indiana in the Morning to shed light on the on-going broadband project. The longtime project aims to bring reliable, high-speed internet access to underserved areas around the county, and it has been a priority for county officials since the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

