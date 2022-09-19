Read full article on original website
Week-to-week management could be the solution to employers’ distrust of remote work
Elon Musk has emerged as one of remote work's fiercest critics. Do bosses trust employees to be productive when working out of the office? Not according to a new report by Citrix based on a global survey of 900 business leaders and 1,800 knowledge workers. Half of all business leaders...
TechCrunch
OpenAI open-sources Whisper, a multilingual speech recognition system
Countless organizations have developed highly capable speech recognition systems, which sit at the core of software and services from tech giants like Google, Amazon and Meta. But what makes Whisper different, according to OpenAI, is that it was trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual and “multitask” data collected from the web, which lead to improved recognition of unique accents, background noise and technical jargon.
TechCrunch
Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data
Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
TechCrunch
Meta alumni’s startup TrueFoundry raises $2.3 million to accelerate ML deployments
The San Francisco, California-headquartered startup automates repetitive tasks in the machine learning pipeline to allow data scientists and engineers to focus on higher-value, more creative tasks. Built on Kubernetes, the custom platform works as a cloud-agnostic solution that can be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
TechCrunch
Disrupt 2022’s climate tech and health tech sessions
For founders, engineers, VCs and leaders working to save the world, Disrupt 2022 will be a three-day festival of hope. There are tracks for both climate tech and health tech, with presentations, roundtables, startup exhibitions and networking opportunities in each part of the convention. Disrupt 2022 will have a huge list of distinguished speakers and sessions — check them out here:
Google is reportedly cracking down on employee travel, telling managers to nix happy hours and other team meetups
Google has told some senior managers to limit their teams' travel to "business critical" trips, according to a leaked internal email.
TechCrunch
33% of US TikTok users say they regularly get their news on the app, up from 22% in 2020
Meanwhile, nearly every other social media site saw declines across that same metric — including, in particular, Facebook, where now only 44% of its users report regularly getting their news there, down from 54% just two years ago. This data suggests TikTok has grown from being just an entertainment...
Software Engineering and the Ikea Effect
I recently had to revamp my home office setup and decided to make a trip to my closest IKEA. The wide range of choices of desks in Micke, Malm, Brusali, Alex, and Bekant was only the beginning of the journey. I knew I had to head back home with the desk, find a good place to unpack the unit, find my screwdrivers, hammer, alan keys, and finally dedicate a few hours of labor to assemble everything. I enjoy the process but it is not devoid of frustrations.
TechCrunch
Codacy nabs $15M to improve code reviews with automation
Aiming to change code reviews for the better, Jaime Jorge co-founded Codacy, which provides info on code quality, security, compliance and performance. Fresh off the launch of a new product designed to measure engineering performance metrics, Lisbon-based Codacy has closed a $15 million Series B funding round led by Bright Pixel Capital, the corporate VC of one of Portugal’s biggest employers, the Sonae Group.
TechCrunch
Flowhub launches Maui, the next generation of its cannabis POS platform
Founded in 2015, Flowhub was one of the first of a growing cohort of companies building POS systems for dispensaries. The company today unveiled the latest iteration of its platform. Called Maui, the company claims the software can help “cannabis retailers increase profits, operate more efficiently, and create superior customer experiences.” What’s more, this platform, unlike most competing products, is open and configurable, gives dispensaries the ability to more easily integrate it into their tech stacks and doesn’t require the operation to buy proprietary hardware.
TechCrunch
Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo
The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
TechRadar
The war on talent: empower employees with the right tech
The war on talent continues across all sectors in line with the hybrid shift, and as a result, future skilled employees (opens in new tab) are reassessing their priorities. Previously employers could lure future workers in with the promise of a nicely designed office space, or free lunches, but now, it’s not so simple. Technology is front and center of the employee (opens in new tab) retention debate, it’s not only a case of providing them with the equipment that makes working easier but empowering them with the hardware to work flexibly, seamlessly and collaborate with colleagues hassle-free.
TechCrunch
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
New Era of Real-Time Log-based Network Operations
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Augtera Networks, the industry leader in AI/ML-powered Network Operations Solutions, today announced the first Network AIOps solution for Network logs, ushering in a new era of real-time, automated, log experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005292/en/ A New Log Experience - Real-Time, Automated, Anomaly Detection, Rare & New Message detection, Incident Root Identification, Metric Extraction, Burst Detection, and automation integration. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Mozilla urges action to unpick platform browser lock-ins
Mozilla is not a bystander in the browser arena, as it of course developers the Firefox browser and the Gecko engine that underpins it. But it’s a non-profit, free software developer, rather than a commercial player. It also remains the underdog in market share terms — with the market being dominated by Google’s Chrome browser and Apple’s Safari (especially on mobile); and by the technical infrastructure the pair develop via their respective Blink and Webkit browser engines. Just those three browser engines (Blink, Webkit, and Mozilla’s Gecko) are the only ones left in play — powering all browsers available to consumers. (Microsoft’s Edge, for example, runs on Google’s Blink).
CoinDesk
[SPONSORED] Developing a Builders Ecosystem in the Web3 Era
Web2 was largely built by a handful of companies paying developers to write closed-source code. But with open source, community-driven with decentralisation being key tenets of Web3, this model will no longer apply—Web3 will be built not by developer employees, but by developer communities. But how can Web3 projects build, engage, and retain an active global developer community?
BBC
Firms in four-day week trial will make it permanent
Many UK firms taking part in a four-day working week trial have said they will keep it in place after the pilot ends. More than 70 firms are taking part in the scheme where employees get 100% pay for 80% of their normal hours worked. At the halfway point in...
New Edition of Arthur D. Little’s Innovation Magazine Focuses on Business Resilience
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published The New Resilience – Innovating From Resources To Customers – the latest edition of its innovation magazine PRISM. This issue focuses on the different ways that businesses can meet the challenges of recent years, from resource management to creative thinking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005785/en/ Arthur D. Little Prism S2 2022: The New Resilience - Innovating from Resources to Customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
How Robots Could Change the Future
Look to your favorite sci-fi movie and you’ll get a good sense of how Hollywood sees robots of the future: Most communicate with us. Some even look like us. But the future of robots doesn’t just lie in more lifelike, human and helpful drones, droids and automatons, which we’ll increasingly encounter at every turn. It also lies in smaller, smarter and more self-aware high-tech helpers that will aid and assist with nearly every facet of everyday life.
Koch Modular Process Systems to Discuss Optimal Mixing in Agitated Extraction Columns at ISEC 2022
PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Koch Modular Process Systems, LLC (Koch Modular), a market-leading provider of engineered and fabricated modular reaction and mass transfer systems, will showcase its industry leadership and innovation at the International Solvent Extraction Conference (ISEC) at the Chalmers University of Technology in Göteborg, Sweden, September 26-30, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005106/en/ Don Glatz, Koch Modular Extraction Technology Manager (Photo: Business Wire)
