Financial Reports

Benzinga

Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights

Accenture ACN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Accenture beat estimated earnings by 1.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $2.00 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 21, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 18.62% at $0.07. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 9.46% at $0.06. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 8.16% at $0.45. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.69% at $9.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 7.48% at $0.92. Aurora Cannabis ACB...
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market

It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
Benzinga

Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights

Darden Restaurants DRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Darden Restaurants reported in-line EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $140.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

FactSet Research Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

FactSet Research Systems FDS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FactSet Research Systems missed estimated earnings by 2.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.13 versus an estimate of $3.2. Revenue was up $87.40 million from...
Benzinga

Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
Benzinga

KuCoin Announces Partnership with Legend Trading, A Leading Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Gateway

–– 22 September 2022 –– KuCoin and Legend Trading’s new partnership unlocks deep liquidity, bigger trades, lower transaction costs and a smooth on-ramp experience. Leading cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin and reputed fiat-to-crypto payment service Legend Trading are announcing a powerful new collaboration to increase liquidity, fiat on-ramp capabilities and decrease transaction costs for retail traders buying crypto on exchanges. The new integration allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies via bank transfers.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Weatherford International

Weatherford International WFRD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $39.5 versus the current price of Weatherford International at $30.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.

On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Benzinga

DXC Attracts Takeover Interest

DXC Technology Co DXC worked with advisers after receiving takeover interest. At least one private equity firm approached the IT service provider, Bloomberg reported. DXC clocked a 10.5% revenue decline to $3.71 billion in Q1 FY23, missing the consensus of $3.73 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus of $0.82.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Coty

Within the last quarter, Coty COTY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coty has an average price target of $9.3 with a high of $10.50 and a low of $8.00.
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Equity Residential Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Equity Residential EQR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 62.5 cents per share. On Friday, Equity Residential will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 62.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners VNOM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Viper Energy Partners. The company has an average price target of $37.17 with a high of $41.00 and a low of $31.00.
Benzinga

