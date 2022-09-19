ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat

Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Yung Gravy
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Flo Milli
Person
Pitbull
Person
T Pain
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
dgmlive.com

SYRACUSE AND RIDGEFIELD CANCELLED

Having successfully toured the USA with 20 people in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic, it is somewhat ironic that the very moment that the US president Joe Biden declares the pandemic to be at an end, Robert Fripp contracts Covid. We have cancelled the shows in Syracuse and Ridgefield, and are hopeful that he may be recovered in time for the show in Boston 22nd Sep.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Photography#Vegan#Dance#University Union#Syracuse University#Skytop Field
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
cnycentral.com

More humidity, rain and thunder for Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday started out dry with some sun and clouds, however by mid to late afternoon as expected some showers and downpours moved through parts of CNY. For the rest of tonight we'll continue to see off and on showers and downpours becoming fewer and fewer overnight. The reason...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy