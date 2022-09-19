Read full article on original website
2 Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to play Syracuse concert together
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are coming to Syracuse for a joint concert. Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Saturday, Nov. 19. Special guest Todd Rundgren will open the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale...
Lou Ferrigno horror movie suspended after actress injury, pay issues
A horror movie filming in Syracuse, N.Y., was forced to suspend production halfway through filming because of several issues, including an actor’s injury and crew members walking off set over a pay dispute. “The Hermit,” starring former “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, began shooting in...
You Wouldn’t Like Him When He’s Angry: ‘Hulk’ Star Leaves Syracuse Movie Set
Bodybuilding legend and 'Incredible Hulk' star Lou Ferrigno has left the tumultuous set of a new horror movie being filmed in Syracuse, it was recently reported. The Hermit -- a horror movie that was to see Ferrigno play a cannibalistic pig farmer that makes "human jerky" -- has been plagued with a variety of issues, and production has been suspended.
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
Syracuse native David Muir wins TV ratings season again with historic feat
Syracuse native David Muir has won the TV ratings season again with a new, historic feat. According to Nielsen Media Research, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” spent 31 weeks in the 2021-2022 season as the No. 1 program of the week in total viewers on all of broadcast and cable, excluding sports — a first for a newscast. Muir’s show averaged 8.145 million total viewers, more than top-rated series like “Yellowstone” (2.8 million) and “This Is Us” (2 million), and was the No. 1 program across all of television for 17 weeks.
First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
CNY Food Truck Festival Is Fall Themed & Fun For The Whole Family
The Syracuse Food Truck Association is proud to present a Fall Fest truck party at the Great New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. It's a day full of fun, kicking running from 11am-10pm on Saturday, September 24th. Bring your appetite because you're going to need it! Take your pick from...
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
dgmlive.com
SYRACUSE AND RIDGEFIELD CANCELLED
Having successfully toured the USA with 20 people in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic, it is somewhat ironic that the very moment that the US president Joe Biden declares the pandemic to be at an end, Robert Fripp contracts Covid. We have cancelled the shows in Syracuse and Ridgefield, and are hopeful that he may be recovered in time for the show in Boston 22nd Sep.
Portraits of courageous defenders of social and environmental justice at ArtRage Gallery
Robert Shetterly’s exhibition at the ArtRage Gallery draws from a long-term body of work, his “Americans Who Tell the Truth” series. Over the last 20 years, he’s created 265 paintings, portraits of civil-rights activists and community leaders, whistleblowers and environmental-justice advocates. Some of the portraits have...
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Syracuse basketball 5-star NYC target is in battle for No. 1 national ranking
Recruiting service 247Sports recently updated its national rankings for the 2024 class, and Syracuse basketball recruiting target Ian Jackson from New York City is in a fight for the No. 1 spot in this cycle, according to an expert. In these newly updated and expanded ratings from 247Sports, the 6-foot-6...
Syracuse couple stuck in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse natives Wendy and Nelson Sustache were supposed to be on a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico back to Syracuse Sunday. Instead, they got stuck weathering the wrath of Hurricane Fiona from their San Juan condo. The couple has been traveling back and forth between Puerto Rico and the […]
CNY Diaper Bank’s Downtown Diaper Walk is Sept. 29 in Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The CNY Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit that collects and has distributed over 7 million diapers to families in need in Syracuse, encourages businesses, individuals and families to participate in its activities in honor of “National Diaper Need Awareness Week” from Sept. 24-Oct. 2. Community...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
cnycentral.com
More humidity, rain and thunder for Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday started out dry with some sun and clouds, however by mid to late afternoon as expected some showers and downpours moved through parts of CNY. For the rest of tonight we'll continue to see off and on showers and downpours becoming fewer and fewer overnight. The reason...
