Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Game Four Preview: Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State

NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football returns home after a two-game road trip to host Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Old Dominion (1-2 Sun Belt) vs....
odusports.com

Women's Soccer Visits James Madison Thursday

Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) at James Madison (5-2-2, 1-0-0) When: 7 p.m. – Thursday. Where: Sentara Park – Harrisonburg, Va. Georgia Southern (1-2-4, 0-0-1) at Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) When: 3:30 p.m. – Sunday. Where: ODU Soccer Complex – Norfolk, Va. Stream: click here. Live Stats:...
odusports.com

Monarchs Tie for Second at Badger Invitational

MADISON, WIS. – It was a productive trip to Wisconsin for the Old Dominion women's golf team as the Monarchs finished tied for second at the Badger Invitational, hosted by the University of Wisconsin–Madison at University Ridge Golf Course. "We are happy to start the year with a...
WTKR

ODU police identify "person of interest" in Virginia Tech locker room theft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion Police Department says it has identified a person of interest in the September 2 Virginia Tech locker room theft at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Interim ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton confirmed to News 3 that the person of interest is not an Old Dominion student, faculty of staff member, though did not elaborate as to who the individual was. Security will be heightened during this Saturday's game against Arkansas State, the first home contest for the Monarchs since their season opening win over the Hokies.
odusports.com

Men's Soccer Blasts VCU 4-1 Behind Quick Start

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tristan Jenkins scored two goals and Jonas Schmalbach added one and three assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team blasted VCU 4-1 on Tuesday night at Sports Backers Stadium. "We were very efficient in front of the goal in the first half and managed the game...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
WAVY News 10

Keke Palmer surprises Chesapeake resident as winner of national song contest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – American actress and singer Keke Palmer made a surprise call to a Chesapeake man to give him the news that he had won a national singing contest!. 38-year-old Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. won McCormick’s ‘America’s Got Tacos’ contest, in which hundreds of people across the country participated by submitting original taco-themed songs.
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Fresh And Flavorful Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia Beach is a city on the eastern coast of Virginia, located about 20 miles south of Norfolk and approximately 100 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. If you’re...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

