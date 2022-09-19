Read full article on original website
Minium: ODU hosts First Sun Belt Contests This Week, Including Football Game Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. – More than two months after joining the Sun Belt Conference, Old Dominion hosts its first conference home games this week. And while Saturday's football game with Arkansas State will draw the most attention, it's one of just five Sun Belt home games or matches. Every contest...
Game Four Preview: Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State
NORFOLK, Va. - Old Dominion University Football returns home after a two-game road trip to host Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Old Dominion (1-2 Sun Belt) vs....
Women's Soccer Visits James Madison Thursday
Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) at James Madison (5-2-2, 1-0-0) When: 7 p.m. – Thursday. Where: Sentara Park – Harrisonburg, Va. Georgia Southern (1-2-4, 0-0-1) at Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) When: 3:30 p.m. – Sunday. Where: ODU Soccer Complex – Norfolk, Va. Stream: click here. Live Stats:...
Monarchs Tie for Second at Badger Invitational
MADISON, WIS. – It was a productive trip to Wisconsin for the Old Dominion women's golf team as the Monarchs finished tied for second at the Badger Invitational, hosted by the University of Wisconsin–Madison at University Ridge Golf Course. "We are happy to start the year with a...
ODU police identify "person of interest" in Virginia Tech locker room theft
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion Police Department says it has identified a person of interest in the September 2 Virginia Tech locker room theft at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Interim ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton confirmed to News 3 that the person of interest is not an Old Dominion student, faculty of staff member, though did not elaborate as to who the individual was. Security will be heightened during this Saturday's game against Arkansas State, the first home contest for the Monarchs since their season opening win over the Hokies.
Men's Soccer Blasts VCU 4-1 Behind Quick Start
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tristan Jenkins scored two goals and Jonas Schmalbach added one and three assists as the Old Dominion men's soccer team blasted VCU 4-1 on Tuesday night at Sports Backers Stadium. "We were very efficient in front of the goal in the first half and managed the game...
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
Father of ODU student killed speaks out
Right now police are searching for a Norfolk man found guilty of several charges in the death of ODU student Christopher Cummings.
