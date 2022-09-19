Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp
With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
Blackhawks Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane surprise Highland Park hockey team
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Blackhawks gave the Highland Park hockey team an experience they will always remember. "After the Highland Park tragedy in July, today was for the Highland Park Giants Club Hockey team," the Blackhawks tweeted. The Chicago Blackhawks organization welcomed the teens to the practice facility on Monday. Each high school player got their own custom jersey before getting to play a scrimmage game on the ice. The biggest surprise came when Blackhawks players Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane walked through the doors. Toews and Kane signed jerseys while offering messages of support to the teens.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
NBC Sports
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the NHL following 13 seasons playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils. The 33-year-old former Norris Trophy winner shared the news on social media. Subban, who is from Toronto, registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games....
NHL
Subban left lasting impact on teammates during time with Canadiens
Retired defenseman played seven of 13 NHL seasons in Montreal, was 'electric, charismatic'. P.K. Subban was holding court after practice with a large crowd of reporters, his equipment strewn about on the bench behind him. It was maybe 10 years ago at the Montreal Canadiens training facility and Subban was basking in his element.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
NHL
Tanev continues to see ghosts in yearly headshot
Kraken forward updates his viral headshot during Media Day. Brandon Tanev is ready for spooky season…again. The Seattle Kraken forward continued the tradition of his viral wide-eyed headshot with an updated version during Media Day on Wednesday. Back in 2021, Tanev's headshot as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins...
Yardbarker
Projecting Tyler Bertuzzi’s New Red Wings Contract
While a contract extension for Dylan Larkin may be the top priority for Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi’s new deal isn’t far behind. Bertuzzi is about to enter the final year of his contract and can sign an extension at any point. His current deal pays him $5.25 million this season, and has a cap hit of $4.75 million. Like Larkin, he’s due for a raise – but for how much? Let’s dive in and find out.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Have an Under-the-Radar Calder Candidate in Reichel
When thinking about potential Calder Trophy candidates for 2022-23, Lukas Reichel might not be the first name that comes to a lot of people’s minds. Reichel, the Chicago Blackhawks‘ 2020 first-round pick, is one of their best prospects in years, but he’s far from a finished product. There’s also no guarantee he’ll begin the season with Chicago.
Yardbarker
Ottawa Senators’ Leadership Group Have High Expectations
On what was a dreary Tuesday morning on the outskirts of Ottawa, the Senators kicked off their prequel to Wednesday’s training camp medicals for a charitable cause at Loch March Golf Club. The club announced a $25,000 donation to the Youth Services Bureau; in addition to re-igniting their relationship...
Yardbarker
Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov to get first crack at Rangers top 6
Sammy Blais is going to get the first crack at playing with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider according to Gerard Gallant. “Sammy is 100%,” he said. “We got good news on him about a month ago. He looks lean. He’s skated, worked out, he’s tired of doing that and he’s ready to play hockey.”
Yardbarker
Max Domi, Patrick Kane to Start on Same Line in Blackhawks Training Camp
With Chicago Blackhawks training camp beginning on Thursday, Sept 22, the news cycle is growing. On Wednesday, Head Coach Luke Richardson and General Manager Kyle Davidson met with the media ahead of camp. When discussing players being paired together, Luke Richardson said that Patrick Kane will open camp on a line with newly acquired center/wing Max Domi.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires
Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
