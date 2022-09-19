Read full article on original website
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
Quinta Brunson Graciously Accepts Jimmy Kimmel's Apology for His 'Dumb' Emmys Bit — Watch
Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for infringing on Quinta Brunson‘s big Emmys win. During Brunson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, the late-night host told the Abbott Elementary creator/star he was sorry for pulling focus during her Emmy acceptance speech Monday. Brunson came out on stage toward the end...
Jimmy Kimmel signs three-year extension for ABC show
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel signed a three-year extension with ABC to continue Jimmy Kimmel Live! through its 23rd season, ABC announced Tuesday. The extension will see Kimmel become one of the longest-running talk show hosts in the history of United States television, according to a release from ABC. "For 20...
In Brief: Jimmy Kimmel re-ups with ABC, and more
ABC announced Tuesday that Jimmy Kimmel has signed a three-year contract extension to continue to host his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The news ends speculation that Kimmel would end his show sometime in the near future. "After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call 'quiet quitting,'" joked Kimmel. Kimmel has the longest-running late-night talk show in ABC history and now becomes the longest-tenured host currently in late night, after Conan O'Brien ended his show last year...
‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?
It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Zach Shallcross Is Officially ABC’s Next Star of ‘The Bachelor’
It’s official: Zach Shallcross will be the next star of “The Bachelor,” which heads into its 27th season in 2023. Shallcross — who Variety previously reported would be ABC’s next leading man — was a contestant from the current season of “The Bachelorette,” which wraps up its season tonight. “The Bachelor” announcement was made Tuesday night during the live finale by host Jesse Palmer. This season of “The Bachelorette” made history, starring two women for the first time: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Shallcross was a finalist, having dated “Bachelorette” star Recchia as one of the most promising suitors of the season....
Another 'Saturday Night Live' Veteran Leaves The Show — And That Makes 8
"The experience of a lifetime," the comedian said after "SNL" announced the star's departure.
The Conners Shocker: Legacy Cast Member Out Ahead of Season 5
There will be at least one empty seat at The Conners‘ kitchen table this fall. TVLine can exclusively report that legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who plays Darlene and Becky’s younger brother DJ, will not be returning to the spinoff in Season 5. Meanwhile, Jayden Rey, who was first introduced as DJ’s daughter Mary in 2018’s Roseanne revival, will remain a series regular, ABC clarifies to TVLine. The network previously stated that the actress had been downgraded to a recurring guest star. This story has been updated to reflect ABC’s correction. Although there are no current plans for Fishman to appear in the...
‘Saturday Night Live’: Conan O’Brien ‘Felt Sorry’ for Mike Myers When He Tried to Talk Him out of ‘Wayne’s World’
Ex-'Saturday Night Live' star Conan O-Brien once explained why he 'felt sorry' for Mike Myers when he tried to talk him out of pitching 'Wayne's World.'
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
‘NCIS’: What Is Gibbs Rule 39?
NCIS Season 20 is here. Torres, Knight, McGee, and the rest of the team work together to help Parker. Gibbs Rule 39 came up. What does it mean?
'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star as Season 48 Premiere Host
Saturday Night Live is embracing the Top Gun: Maverick hype with its season premiere. Although the movie has been in theaters since May, star Miles Teller has been tasked with hosting the Season 28 debut. NBC and SNL announced the first hosts and musical performers for the first three episodes of the season on Tuesday.
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Have a "Law & Order: SVU" Reunion at the Emmys
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay had a "Law & Order: SVU" reunion at the 2022 Emmys on Monday. "I love him and I've never gotten sick of him," Hargitay laughed during their interview on the red carpet. Later in the night, the pair pretended to lean in for a kiss while they presented the award for lead actor in a comedy series to Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso."
The Internet Keeps Roasting Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs, And It’s The Laugh Everyone Needed This Week
They keep getting funnier.
Back to the Beach! All the Details on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 — Cast, Hosts and More
Bachelor Nation is headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 8. There are already tons of predictions about what's to come when former The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants walk onto the beach at Playa Escondida...
Conan O'Brien tried to interview Martin Short but ended up getting roasted over and over
"You look like Mr. Rogers, if Mr. Rogers drank before his show."
Beverly Hills Cop 4: More Original Cast Join Eddie Murphy in Netflix Sequel
Espresso with lemon tweeests for everybody! Now that Netflix‘s Beverly Hills Cop sequel has added four more cast members from the original movie. Eddie Murphy himself has been attached to the new sequel since November of the year 2019, when Netflix first secured the rights from Paramount. Now, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot have also boarded the cast for — as it has a bit clumsily been titled — Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. The original Beverly Hills Cop circa 1984 followed Murphy’s rule-bending Detroit police detective as he ventured to Los Angeles to investigate the murder of a...
