How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
STUDIO PRODUCTION/PHOTOGRAPHER
ABC Columbia News, WOLO TV, is looking for a Full-time Studio Production/Photographer to join our team. We are looking for an individual with editing, studio directing, studio camera operation, and photographer skills. Must be familiar with non-linear editing, HD studio camera operation, floor directing, and technical skills designed to manage a fast-paced show.
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
New residential conversion, 5th and Sloan, brings urban charm to Rosewood area
Residents in the Rosewood community will soon have new neighbors to welcome as leasing at 5th and Sloan ramps up. The 9,400 sq ft site is the old Rosewood Community Church, formerly the Rosewood Baptist Church location; the building was listed for sale in 2019 and purchased by Cason Development Group.
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
Texas man wins $100K on lottery ticket purchased in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky tourist who visited Charleston on the Fourth of July left the Palmetto State a big winner. The Texas man returned to the state his week to cash in the winning Powerball ticket at the South Carolina Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia. Much to his surprise, the ticket he thought […]
Columbia Animal Services extending free pet adoptions event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is continuing their free pet adoptions event. The special runs until Saturday, September 24th. If you’re ready to find your next fur-ever friend head to the shelter located on Humane Lane in Columbia!
Sumter historic home to be auctioned, proceeds to benefit low-income tax clinic
SUMTER, S.C. — Archie Parnell remembers admiring the home on 403 West Calhoun St. for years as he grew up in Sumter. "I saw that house when I was going to school, I mean high school, and I liked it when I was a little kid. That was back in 1968," he recalled.
Beloved West Columbia "WeCo" sign is getting an upgrade
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now. That's because some refurbishing is in the works. West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up.'. There's a lot of history attached to this landmark,...
Irmo zoning change sparks complaints
Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
DHEC: Raccoons found in York and Lexington counties tested positive for rabies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), two raccoons found in York and Lexington counties tested positive for rabies. The infected animal found in York County was located in McConnells, near Love Street and McConnells Highway E. It is the fourth animal...
United Way of Midlands looking for literacy program volunteers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— United Way of the Midlands Reading Consortium is looking for volunteers help elementary students foster a love for reading for the 2022-2023 school year. Midlands Reading Consortium’s (MRC) aim is to enhance students’ literacy skills and promote a love of reading. The program will be serving...
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
Worker dies in bathroom at South Carolina Belk store, but body wasn’t found for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
S.C. Red Cross volunteers and workers deploy to Puerto Rico
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Help from the Midlands is headed to Puerto Rico to assist with the aftermath left behind by Hurricane Fiona. The American Red Cross says right now most of the island is without power. South Carolina volunteers and workers with the Red Cross are deploying to Puerto Rico this week.
