Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

STUDIO PRODUCTION/PHOTOGRAPHER

ABC Columbia News, WOLO TV, is looking for a Full-time Studio Production/Photographer to join our team. We are looking for an individual with editing, studio directing, studio camera operation, and photographer skills. Must be familiar with non-linear editing, HD studio camera operation, floor directing, and technical skills designed to manage a fast-paced show.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Animal Services extending free pet adoptions event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Animal Services is continuing their free pet adoptions event. The special runs until Saturday, September 24th. If you’re ready to find your next fur-ever friend head to the shelter located on Humane Lane in Columbia!
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo zoning change sparks complaints

Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
IRMO, SC
WRDW-TV

Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

United Way of Midlands looking for literacy program volunteers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— United Way of the Midlands Reading Consortium is looking for volunteers help elementary students foster a love for reading for the 2022-2023 school year. Midlands Reading Consortium’s (MRC) aim is to enhance students’ literacy skills and promote a love of reading. The program will be serving...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

S.C. Red Cross volunteers and workers deploy to Puerto Rico

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Help from the Midlands is headed to Puerto Rico to assist with the aftermath left behind by Hurricane Fiona. The American Red Cross says right now most of the island is without power. South Carolina volunteers and workers with the Red Cross are deploying to Puerto Rico this week.
COLUMBIA, SC

