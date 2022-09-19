Larry Douglas Taylor, 73, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Fulton. He was born August 29, 1949, in Jacksonville, FL, to William Avery and Ruby Yontz Taylor. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Marines during the Vietnam era. He was a patrol officer at the Columbus, MS, Police Department from 1981 to 1984. He then joined the Columbus Police Department Narcotics Unit in 1984, where he worked until he retired in 2006. He was also a SWAT team member from 1984 to 2001. He received Officer of the Year in 1991, 1994, and 1998. He also was Narcotics Officer of the Year in 1997. He was an avid fisherman after retirement. He mostly loved his family.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO