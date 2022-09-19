Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Sylvia West Love
Hamilton — Sylvia West Love, age 83, ended this earthly life and joined the Church Triumphant on Monday, September 19, 2022, at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, due to complications from a massive stroke and renal failure.Her brave, courageous, and strong spirit pushed her to fight until the very end until God called her home.
Commercial Dispatch
Area unemployment continues to improve
Local and state unemployment rates fell in August, while the national rate remained the same as in July and June, according to the latest labor market report by the Mississippi Department of Employment and Security. Oktibbeha and Noxubee counties rates both fell 1 percent in August while Lowndes and Clay...
Commercial Dispatch
Rejected bid for Propst Park delays project
Columbus City Council on Tuesday unanimously rejected the sole bid it received to build new fields at Propst Park due to higher-than-expected costs and lack of competition. Weathers Construction submitted the bid, which carried a $2,758,600 base cost plus nearly $1 million in alternates for a total of $3,550,694, according to figures City Engineer Kevin Stafford provided.
Commercial Dispatch
Bad record keeping to blame for CPD’s missing guns
Missing handguns at the Columbus Police Department are likely the result of poor record keeping and not theft, according to Interim Chief Doran Johnson. Last week Johnson discovered that more than 30 handguns — all Glock 23s — were unaccounted for. He told The Dispatch on Monday he doesn’t believe the guns were improperly taken, but rather the issue is a result of sloppy and inconsistent paperwork.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Russell Nelson
STARKVILLE — Russell Nelson, 61, died Sept. 6, 2022, at his residence. There are no services planned at this time. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nelson was born Aug. 28, 1961, in Starkville, to the late Letha Dell Nelson and Usher...
Commercial Dispatch
James Bentley
BROOKSVILLE — James C. “J.C.” Bentley, 82, died Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services are at 1 p.m. today, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Saraland, Alabama. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bentley was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Mobile,...
Commercial Dispatch
City pivots to request proposals for commercial garbage pickup
STARKVILLE — State law caused city officials to pivot Tuesday on a plan to subcontract its commercial garbage collection service to a private company. Aldermen voted 6-1 in a recess meeting at City Hall to send out a public request for proposals for privatizing the service. Originally, the board...
Commercial Dispatch
Larry Taylor
Larry Douglas Taylor, 73, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Fulton. He was born August 29, 1949, in Jacksonville, FL, to William Avery and Ruby Yontz Taylor. He was a Veteran, serving in the United States Marines during the Vietnam era. He was a patrol officer at the Columbus, MS, Police Department from 1981 to 1984. He then joined the Columbus Police Department Narcotics Unit in 1984, where he worked until he retired in 2006. He was also a SWAT team member from 1984 to 2001. He received Officer of the Year in 1991, 1994, and 1998. He also was Narcotics Officer of the Year in 1997. He was an avid fisherman after retirement. He mostly loved his family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Malcolm Bigham Sr.
PHEBA — Malcolm Lydale “Dale” Bigham Sr., 61, died Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Pheba Cemetery, with Terry Rhosdes officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel announced for Mississippi State football game against Texas A&M
Mississippi State will play its first Southeastern Conference home game of 2022 in the afternoon. The Bulldogs (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will face No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at 3 p.m. Oct. 1, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network from Davis Wade Stadium.
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss football: Rising Rebels relying on run game right now
OXFORD — Ole Miss is the fifth-best rushing team in the country this week. That’s fact, not opinion or fiction. The Rebels are averaging 271.7 yards a game on the ground, less than two yards behind the No. 4 team, Central Florida. People tend to equate spread offense...
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha designates all its ARPA toward three projects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In a flurry of split votes, the board of supervisors on Monday committed all $9.6 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to three projects. When it was done, the board had designated $6 million for East Oktibbeha Wastewater District sewer infrastructure, $2.6 million toward repairing the Oktibbeha County Lake Dam and $1 million to finish paving work of Sturgis-Maben Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Laura Triplett
Macon— Laura Ann Shepherd Triplett, 94, died Sept. 18, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Bethel Baptist Church in Winston county. Burial will follow at Perkinsville Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State production craters in LSU game
Mississippi State’s offense was rolling, Rara Thomas was making big plays, and the crowd in Baton Rouge was getting quiet. Then it was all backwards. The Bulldogs were the ones getting stuffed. LSU went on the offensive. The Tiger Stadium crowd roared. MSU had fallen off a statistical cliff...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: 17 local students dubbed National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and 17 go to public school in the Golden Triangle. Starkville High School has two semifinalists: Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has 15 semifinalists:...
Commercial Dispatch
Mary Washington
WEST POINT — Mary Joe Washington, 94, died Sept. 19, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Pheba Baptist Church, with the Rev. Terry Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Sarah Cribbs
COLUMBUS — Sarah Cribbs, 83, died Sept. 20, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Margaret Classen
BROOKSVILLE — Margaret Giesbrecht Classen, 87, died Sept. 15, 2022, at Oakwood Manor. Funeral services were held Sunday, at South Haven Mennonite Church near Mason. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Classen was born Aug. 23, 1934, in...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville volleyball emphatically defeats Heritage Academy in straight sets
STARKVILLE — Starkville volleyball had just finished off a long run to defeat Heritage Academy in the second set of Tuesday night’s match, 25-14. The Yellow Jackets had everything working through the first two sets of the match, up 2-0 at that point … and then the floodgates opened thanks to junior setter Riley Suggs.
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach: Mississippi State football ‘fragile’ under pressure after loss to LSU
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach called his team “fragile” and “a little quick to get discouraged” during Monday’s press conference. But Leach didn’t take kindly to being asked if there was anything more he could tell his players to help them overcome that.
Comments / 0