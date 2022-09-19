Read full article on original website
State orders Lockhart Chemical in Flint to stop using underground tunnels for wastewater and stormwater
A Flint chemical company has been ordered to stop using defective wastewater and stormwater tunnels on its property. Lockhart Chemical Company was the source of an oily spill that spread more than 20 miles downstream along the Flint River earlier this year, investigators said. State officials say small amounts of...
Study finds higher rates of PTSD, depression in Flint years after city's water crisis
A new study finds depression and other mental disorders persisted in Flint long after the city’s water crisis. Between 2014 and 2015, the city’s drinking water became contaminated with lead, as officials tried to save money by switching Flint’s drinking water source. But the Flint River water was not properly treated.
Detroit sues the U.S. Census Bureau, claims feds undercounted residents
The City of Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit against the United States Census Bureau. The city says the Census undercounted residents, particularly Black and Hispanic people, in its 2021 population estimation. Mayor Mike Duggan says that based on the Bureau’s own statistics, it undercounted over 20,000 Detroiters in the...
Stateside Podcast: Courtroom dance party
A band performs in a courtroom at the RE:CLAIM : IMMERSION opening reception at the Washtenaw County Courthouse. For people whose lives are impacted by the criminal justice system, courthouses can be unpleasant and distressing environments that bring up painful memories. Many courthouses have cold, harsh interiors, which can make a bad experience even worse for victims, plaintiffs, and defendants alike. So what would happen if the courthouse was transformed into a space for art, music, and community?
Dixon: education chief should resign, governor should appoint state superintendent
Republicans in Lansing directed their ire Tuesday at the state school chief’s defense of a training program that helps teachers working with LGBTQ students. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon held an event in front of the office building that houses the Michigan Department of Education, while down the street at the Capitol, the Republican-controlled Senate adopted a resolution chastising Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice.
EMU professors voting on new contract this week
Eastern Michigan University’s faculty members will vote on a new contract this week. The vote results of the EMU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors are due by the end of the week. The old contract for more than 500 tenured and tenure-track faculty expired at the...
