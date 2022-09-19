A band performs in a courtroom at the RE:CLAIM : IMMERSION opening reception at the Washtenaw County Courthouse. For people whose lives are impacted by the criminal justice system, courthouses can be unpleasant and distressing environments that bring up painful memories. Many courthouses have cold, harsh interiors, which can make a bad experience even worse for victims, plaintiffs, and defendants alike. So what would happen if the courthouse was transformed into a space for art, music, and community?

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO