ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganradio.org

Detroit sues the U.S. Census Bureau, claims feds undercounted residents

The City of Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit against the United States Census Bureau. The city says the Census undercounted residents, particularly Black and Hispanic people, in its 2021 population estimation. Mayor Mike Duggan says that based on the Bureau’s own statistics, it undercounted over 20,000 Detroiters in the...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Courtroom dance party

A band performs in a courtroom at the RE:CLAIM : IMMERSION opening reception at the Washtenaw County Courthouse. For people whose lives are impacted by the criminal justice system, courthouses can be unpleasant and distressing environments that bring up painful memories. Many courthouses have cold, harsh interiors, which can make a bad experience even worse for victims, plaintiffs, and defendants alike. So what would happen if the courthouse was transformed into a space for art, music, and community?
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
michiganradio.org

Dixon: education chief should resign, governor should appoint state superintendent

Republicans in Lansing directed their ire Tuesday at the state school chief’s defense of a training program that helps teachers working with LGBTQ students. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon held an event in front of the office building that houses the Michigan Department of Education, while down the street at the Capitol, the Republican-controlled Senate adopted a resolution chastising Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

EMU professors voting on new contract this week

Eastern Michigan University’s faculty members will vote on a new contract this week. The vote results of the EMU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors are due by the end of the week. The old contract for more than 500 tenured and tenure-track faculty expired at the...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy