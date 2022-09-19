Read full article on original website
Texas traders strike $44M deal for La Quinta LAX
The La Quinta Inn & Suites near LAX has traded hands from one Texas-based investor to another, The Real Deal has learned. Grapevine-based hotel investment firm NewcrestImage bought the 281-key hotel at 5249 West Century Boulevard for $44.2 million, according to public records filed with L.A. County. The company did not respond to a request for comment.
SEC hits OC real estate fund with fraud charges
From the summer of 2017 to early 2021, a real estate investment firm in Orange County coaxed potential investors with a pitch that sought to capitalize on Southern California’s red-hot housing market. The firm would use investors’ funds, which it claimed were secured, to issue short term loans to...
Peter Thiel on Florida real estate: “becoming like California”
Even tech billionaire and Republican mega donor Peter Thiel thinks housing prices and rent are too damn high in Florida. Thiel, a Miami Beach transplant from Silicon Valley, warned conservatives that soaring real estate prices in Florida make the Sunshine State more like California than they would like to admit. Speaking at the National Conservatism conference held at Jeffrey Soffer’s JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura on Sept. 11 and 12, Thiel said that if conservatives are going to have a “high-growth alternative” to states like California, the real test will be if real estate prices come down.
Texas’ pro-biz policies lure another manufacturer
Integrated Defense Products is relocating its headquarters from Oxnard, CA, to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, citing the Lone Star State’s business-friendly politics. IDP, a family-owned machine shop that specializes in manufacturing parts for the defense, firearm, aerospace, and medical industries, has announced its new base of operations in Rockwall Technology Park. The company plans to develop a 21,000-square-foot facility on a 2.51-acre parcel, right off State Highway 276, according to the Dallas Business Journal. A groundbreaking was held on September 14 with construction slated to be completed in Spring of 2023.
Dallas construction outfit on Gold’s Gym expansion files for bankruptcy
A Dallas construction firm working on RSG Group’s expansion of Gold’s Gym locations across Texas has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Echelon Construction filed for bankruptcy last week in the Northern District of Texas, declaring a minimum of $1,000,000 in liabilities and between $50,000 to $100,000 in current assets. The company did not return calls for comment on the details of the filing.
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
Florida Showcase speaker spotlight: Corcoran’s Pam Liebman
Whether it’s from her leadership at the helm of one of the country’s biggest brokerages or her recent stint on reality TV, you already know Pam Liebman. The Corcoran Group CEO, who’s led the company as CEO for over 20 years and been in the industry for nearly 40, is a longtime real estate A-lister and a luxury resi expert. Now you can see her take the TRD stage this fall as she joins us for our annual South Florida Showcase + Forum.
North Texas property tax roundup: Relief, but how much?
The historic rise in Texas home values has left many owners facing monumentally higher property tax bills, and this has sent their elected officials scrambling to provide relief by lowering rates. Texas overall has some of the highest property taxes in the nation, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area has some...
