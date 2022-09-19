CAMDEN — Distress calls from hikers in the hills around Camden, Rockport and Lincolnville have increased in volume and frequency as more visitors take to the mountain trails of the state park. It is not uncommon now for local firefighters and volunteers trained in search and rescue to grab their hiking boots, a backpack and water, headlamps, and a litter with handles to carry the injured or ill down from the summit of Megunticook, Bald Rock and Mt. Battie.

