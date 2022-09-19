Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 22
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested a Hancock man Sept. 5 after investigating a report of an argument at the White Birches in Hancock Sept. 5. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor and Sgt. Jeff Ingemi arrested Carl Miller, 33, on a charge of domestic violence assault. Trooper Einar Mattson arrested...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Nine arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 09/13/2022 to 09/20/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 7912 calls for service. Summonses. Edward J. Fox, 34, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 14 for Operating while License is Suspended...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police investigating church break-in
ROCKLAND — On Sept. 19 at 8:20 p.m., Rockland Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at the Congregational Church at 180 Limerock Street in Rockland. Upon arriving on scene, police discovered that forced entry was made into the church. Police searched the church,...
WMTW
Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar
GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
wabi.tv
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 4-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 4. Gage B. Bowman, 23, of Belfast, was issued...
This Is Not Your Home! Man Arrested After Police Say He Entered 2 Houses That Weren’t His
A Greenbush man, who authorities say tried to flee into the woods when confronted, was arrested earlier this week. Sheriffs say he entered 2 homes that were not his own. 33-year-old Justin Masters was shot at, but not injured, by one of the homeowners. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's...
WGME
Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida
TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
wabi.tv
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
WMTW
Police name suspect wanted in Maine shooting
LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Lewiston have identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting last week. Investigators say Gerald Burnsworth, 30, was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Oxford Street, just minutes after children got off the bus after school. Police said Nathan Vining, 27, was shot in the pelvis and taken to the hospital to be treated for what police called serious injuries.
penbaypilot.com
LCN, Boothbay Register to host candidates forums
The Lincoln County News, in partnership with the Boothbay Register, will host four forums with candidates for local legislative districts, as well as for county commissioner, in the upcoming weeks. The forums will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Wiscasset municipal building; on Monday, Oct....
penbaypilot.com
Charles S. Holdstein, notice
NORTHPORT — Charles S. Holdstein, 68, of Northport formerly of Rockland, passed away on September 13, 2022 in Northport. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home Belfast, Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Kimberly L. Drew-Parsons, of Unity, and Daniel L. Parsons, of Unity Township, were married Oct. 23, in Unity Township and divorced July 25. Jodie L. Stout, of Frankfort, and Jeffrey B. Stout, of Stockton Springs, were married...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Fire Dept., Maine Forest Ranger pilots practice short-haul rescues
CAMDEN — Distress calls from hikers in the hills around Camden, Rockport and Lincolnville have increased in volume and frequency as more visitors take to the mountain trails of the state park. It is not uncommon now for local firefighters and volunteers trained in search and rescue to grab their hiking boots, a backpack and water, headlamps, and a litter with handles to carry the injured or ill down from the summit of Megunticook, Bald Rock and Mt. Battie.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
newscentermaine.com
Police identify person who was shot at a Lewiston housing complex
Nathan Vining, 27, has been treated and released from a nearby hospital. Police say Vining and the suspect were in an argument before the shooting. No charges yet.
WMTW
Community reacts to plans to close Franklin County papermill
JAY, Maine — Community members and state agencies are working to get ahead of the expected fallout from the planned closure of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay. The closure was announced Tuesday by Pixelle, the mill's owner. The facility has been a cornerstone of the Jay and Franklin County...
penbaypilot.com
Why I'm Supporting Jason Trundy for Sheriff
Back in 2014, I made a documentary about Waldo County Government and toured the Sheriff's Office and Reentry Center. I was struck by how well managed both facilities were. As a member of the Lincolnville Select Board for the last five years and a member of the Waldo County Budget Committee for the last four, I have worked with the Sheriff's Office on several issues. I continue to be impressed with their professionalism and service to Waldo County.
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
penbaypilot.com
Linda P. Crockett, notice
NORTH HAVEN — Linda P. Crockett, 75, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 12, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A graveside celebration of life will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 12 (noon) p.m., at Sea View Cemetery, North Haven, Maine. A full obituary will be published. To...
