wevv.com
Evansville Police Department gifted 75 comfort bags from 'Be Kind for Ollie'
The Evansville Police Department received 75 comfort bags from the founder of "Be Kind for Ollie", Jamie Dill and volunteers. "These bags will be kept in our squad cars and utilized when officers are trying to comfort children during accidents and other dispatched runs," the Evansville Police Department said on social media.
14news.com
Pink Energy reportedly shutting down operations, citing multiple issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pink Energy is reportedly closing its doors effective immediately. A Pink Energy employee sent 14 News a letter from leadership to employees detailing the issues that led them to the decision and that their “employment is terminated immediately effective today.”. We have been following the...
wevv.com
Downtown Evansville celebrates the arrival of fall with a Wine Walk
Downtown Evansville is ushering in the fall season with their annual Wine Walk. Adam Trinkle from Downtown Evansville joined 44News This Morning to explain the event, and what it means for local businesses. The event happens Friday, September 30 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M along Main Street. Twelve wine...
franchising.com
Couple Opens Second Office Pride Cleaning Franchise
September 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Drew and Ashley Wedding are the owners of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Evansville, Indiana-Madisonville, Kentucky, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise. This is the couple’s second location, with their Office Pride of Owensboro, Kentucky-Rockport, Indiana location opening...
wevv.com
Deputy Bryan Hicks chosen as Grand Marshal for 2022 Fall Festival Main Parade
Officials with the West Side Nut Club have announced their pick for this year's Fall Festival Main Parade Grand Marshal. An announcement made by the Nut Club on Wednesday says they've chosen Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks as the Grand Marshal for this year's Main Parade. Just over a year...
wevv.com
Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing
The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
witzamfm.com
Local Business Reacts to Storefront Accident
Jasper- On Monday morning, a pickup truck did not stop at the curb and end up crashing through the front of Sturms Hardware. A business that had stood for nearly 130 years, now has to plan for reconstruction of the building that is on Indiana’s historic registry. “Sharon (Messmer)...
OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
wevv.com
Demolition underway on homes in area of Weinbach Avenue explosion
Demolition is underway for several homes that were destroyed in the deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Our 44News crew at the scene Tuesday saw workers using construction equipment to tear down remnants of structures destroyed in the blast. Officials said that as many as 39 homes total...
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Sept. 22-25
Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
WTHI
Dancing with the Vincennes Stars fundraiser to benefit Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse is a safe place for people with severe mental illness to recover, connect with others and build confidence. The Clubhouse opened its doors in November 2020. As memberships continue to grow, the clubhouse is outgrowing its current space on 7th Street...
Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks to become Grand Marshal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has chosen Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Main Parade on October 8. Just a little over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot and nearly lost his life responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The suspect […]
vincennespbs.org
Bicknell family wins thousands in sweepstake
A Knox County family won a big prize Wednesday. First City News was on site when the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House presented a check to Gregory Robinson of Bicknell. The check was worth around 50,000 dollars. Publishers Clearing House rep Howie Guja says Robinson had applied for many...
wevv.com
Demolition begins on homes affected by August house explosion
Construction crews were at the scene of the August house explosion as they began demolition on the two houses where the blast occurred. Demolition underway on homes in area of Weinbach Avenue explosion. Demolition is underway Tuesday for several homes that were destroyed in the deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue...
Local park hopes people have a happy Owl-o-Ween
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – John James Audubon State Park wants people to not only meet its park naturalists, but also two owls named Boo and Owlivia. Officials with John James Audubon State Park have a night of crafts, snacks, films, and live animal demonstrations planned, all while allowing people to learn about owls. The event […]
wevv.com
KWC in Owensboro receives a donation to help beef up its theatre department
The Kentucky Wesleyan Theatre Department announced today they got a huge donation of new and gently used tools from the Home Builders Association of Owensboro on behalf of Kight Home Store. KWC will use the donated materials to improve the department’s theatrical productions. KWC will be holding its first...
14news.com
Emge’s Deli and Diner officially closing after 46 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Emge’s Deli and Diner are saying their final goodbyes after 46 years in business. The news of the closing comes after Emge’s moved from the downtown area to the north side. [Related Story: Emge’s Deli closes downtown location, moving to north side]...
Electrical issues disrupt Eyewitness News at 9
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News at 9 was disrupted by what the Henderson Police Department are calling an “electrical issue”. A strong burning plastic odor was detected in the studio, which prompted fire officials to evacuate our Eyewitness News staff from the building. We were able to get back into the building to finish […]
14news.com
EWSU customer service window to temporarily close next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say their customer service window in the Civic Center will be closed next week. That will be closed from Monday, September 26 to Friday, September 30. They tell us they will be making some improvements while they are...
14news.com
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
