Here's who is running to lead Arizona schools, school boards in 2022

By Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Races on the ballot in Arizona in 2022 include a battle between incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman and Republican challenger Tom Horne for Arizona superintendent of public instruction.

Also on the ballot are seats on local school boards, where members take on unpaid, nonpartisan, elected positions.

Here's information on the candidates that could help as you make your voting choices.

School superintendent

In a Sept. 14 debate, the two candidates competing to lead Arizona’s Department of Education put forward vastly different visions of what schools need .

Kathy Hoffman, incumbent superintendent of public instruction, said students struggling with mental health need more counselors. She said she will champion broader kindergarten access and programs that further integrate special education students.

Tom Horne, former attorney general and two-time Arizona schools chief, called for a police officer in every school. He also railed against lessons that teach students they are oppressed because of their race or ethnicity.

Hoffman, Horne on the issues: 5 takeaways from Arizona schools chief debate

'He is not involved': State superintendent candidate Tom Horne distances self from former Rep. Stringer

The Republican primary: Horne cruises to victory after outraising opponents

Who is Kathy Hoffman? Arizona superintendent of public instruction candidate is ready for another run

Who is Tom Horne? Arizona superintendent of public instruction candidate aims for 3rd term

School boards

What do Arizona school board members do?

Maricopa County voters will have to pick from among 142 school board candidates this year. The Republic breaks down what the position entails .

Meet candidates in Phoenix school districts

Candidates running for office in Alhambra, Cartwright, Creighton, Deer Valley, Fowler, Laveen, Madison, Murphy, Osborn, Phoenix Union and Roosevelt districts, share ideas on K-12 key issues .

Meet candidates in East Valley, Scottsdale school districts

Candidates running for office in Cave Creek, Chandler, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Tempe districts introduce themselves to voters .

Meet candidates in west Phoenix and West Valley school districts

Candidates running for office in Buckeye, Deer Valley, Dysart, Glendale Elementary, Glendale Union, Liberty, Litchfield, Littleton, Peoria, Saddle Mountain, Tolleson Elementary, Tolleson Union and Washington districts share thoughts on diversity, education funding and more .

What to expect: The Arizona Republic's coverage in the general election

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's who is running to lead Arizona schools, school boards in 2022

