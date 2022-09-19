Here's who is running to lead Arizona schools, school boards in 2022

Races on the ballot in Arizona in 2022 include a battle between incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman and Republican challenger Tom Horne for Arizona superintendent of public instruction.

Also on the ballot are seats on local school boards, where members take on unpaid, nonpartisan, elected positions.

Here's information on the candidates that could help as you make your voting choices.

School superintendent

In a Sept. 14 debate, the two candidates competing to lead Arizona’s Department of Education put forward vastly different visions of what schools need .

Kathy Hoffman, incumbent superintendent of public instruction, said students struggling with mental health need more counselors. She said she will champion broader kindergarten access and programs that further integrate special education students.

Tom Horne, former attorney general and two-time Arizona schools chief, called for a police officer in every school. He also railed against lessons that teach students they are oppressed because of their race or ethnicity.

School boards

What do Arizona school board members do?

Maricopa County voters will have to pick from among 142 school board candidates this year. The Republic breaks down what the position entails .

