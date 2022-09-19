Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
Mike Vrabel on Titans' loss to Bills: 'We got our asses kicked'
The Tennessee Titans got their butts whooped on national television in the Week 2 contest against the Buffalo Bills — and head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t afraid to admit it following the game. Vrabel straight out said the Titans got their “asses kicked,” and he couldn’t be more...
WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott post-Titans win locker room speech
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen led the locker room breakdown for the team after their huge win against the Titans. The Bills routed the visitors by a score of 41-7. Regardless, the coach and QB were already quickly moving onto the Dolphins. That’s who the Bills...
First look: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins odds and lines
The Buffalo Bills (2-0) and the Miami Dolphins (2-0) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Bills vs. Dolphins odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Josh Boyer uses interesting analogy to explain cornerback snaps in Week 2
During the Miami Dolphins’ 42-38, come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s defense was, once again, without cornerback Byron Jones due to an injury that landed him on PUP to start the season. In Week 1, against the New England Patriots, it was mostly third-year...
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injuries, Bills challenge, Hill/Waddle, Tua, more
There’s no more difficult opponent on the Dolphins’ 2022 schedule than the Buffalo Bills, who visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS).
thecomeback.com
Bills reveal positive injury update after dangerous hit
Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans was a decisive victory for the Bills on the back of an impressive offensive performance from star quarterback Josh Allen and company. It was overall a great day for Bills fans, but many held their breathe when third-year cornerback...
Yardbarker
Bills Re-Sign WR Tanner Gentry To Practice Squad
Gentry, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Bears cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
The Alabama Crimson Tide plays the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 24, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at bet MGM Sportsbook.
Comments / 0