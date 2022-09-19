Read full article on original website
Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents
How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
Report Says Sabotage Within Arizona State's Athletic Department To Get Herm Edwards Fired
The Herm Edwards-era is over at Arizona State. Now there are claims that there was allegedly sabotage within the Sun Devils' Athletic Department because some wanted Herm fired... quote:. But as it turned out, the smallest Power 5 school in the country had played with one arm tied behind its...
