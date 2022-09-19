ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Arizona State staffers reportedly helped bring down Herm Edwards by leaking info to opponents

How much did Arizona State want Herm Edwards out as head coach? Reportedly, coaches were willing to throw him under the bus for a chance to send him packing. According to a report from The Athletic shared by the RedditCFB Twitter account, athletic department staffers were willing to share their game plans with opposing coaches to make it seem as if Edwards was in over his head. Per The Atheltic’s Doug Haller, getting intel on the Sun Devils’ game plan “wasn’t hard” as the staff had checked out on Edwards running the show.
TEMPE, AZ
WPTV

Mike Norvell to Arizona State? Odds say yes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Would Mike Norvell leave Florida State to take a lateral job at Arizona State? The odds are in his favor, apparently. An Arizona sportsbook surveyed the country to determine who should replace Herm Edwards, who parted ways with Arizona State after the Sun Devils got off to a 1-2 start to the season.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says

Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Sports
The Spun

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Reacts To Suns Sale News

On Wednesday morning, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver said he hoped he would be forgiven for his past alleged racist and misogynistic behavior, but said that's not possible in today "unforgiving climate" and he'd be forced to sell the teams. "But in our current unforgiving climate, it has...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

2 Big Names Are Linked To Phoenix Suns Sale

The Phoenix Suns are now officially up for sale. After an NBA investigation revealed a pattern of racist and misogynist behavior from Robert Sarver, the franchise owner announced his decision to sell the NBA team. Sarver gets to control the process and decide who he sells the team to. So...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Jeff Bezos Ownership Rumors

There could be a reality where Jeff Bezos is the owner of a sports franchise. The Phoenix Suns are going to be for sale pretty soon after owner Robert Sarver said on Wednesday that he's starting the process of selling the team. Ramona Shelbourne went on ESPN on Wednesday to...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler

Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Arizona State#Athletic#The Sun Devils
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
truecrimedaily

Cyclist allegedly discovers dead woman in suitcase in the Arizona desert

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were reportedly discovered inside a suitcase in a desert area. According to KTVK-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a female cyclist was riding her bike near Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street when she found the body inside a suitcase. The woman reportedly called authorities, and Phoenix Police Department officers arrived on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
azbigmedia.com

Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking

Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
SEDONA, AZ
KTAR.com

Paradise Valley’s McCune Mansion listed on market for $16 million

PHOENIX — McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, one of the largest homes in Arizona, was recently listed on the market for $16 million. The 52,000-square-foot house was built in 1967 for the heir of Pennzoil, Walker McCune, and was at one point the No. 13 largest house in the country, according to Forbes.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
614K+
Followers
76K+
Post
344M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy