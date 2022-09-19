Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, total

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday in the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule.

The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Browns are -140 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Steelers are +155.

The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.

NFL Week 3 odds:

The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss against the New England Patriots.

The Browns lost to the New York Jets, 31-30.

The Steelers beat the Browns in both games they played last season; 15-10 in Week 8 and 26-14 in Week 17.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions:

The NFL Week 3 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 p.m. MST Thursday and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

