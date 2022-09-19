ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday in the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule.

The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Browns are -140 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Steelers are +155.

The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.

NFL Week 3 odds:

The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss against the New England Patriots.

The Browns lost to the New York Jets, 31-30.

The Steelers beat the Browns in both games they played last season; 15-10 in Week 8 and 26-14 in Week 17.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions:

The NFL Week 3 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 p.m. MST Thursday and can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.



