Congress & Courts

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
