Trump Fires Fresh Salvo: Wants Judge To Block Justice Department's Request To Resume Review Of Mar-A-Lago Papers
Donald Trump’s lawyers want a federal judge to deny the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to restart its criminal probe into the government documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the former president's Florida estate. What Happened: The lawyers for Trump submitted a 21-page filing, first noted in The New York...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents
Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him
Trump's former fixer was on MSNBC to discuss the report that the FBI found documents about a foreign government's nuclear capabilities at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say
Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says
A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
Protester in chicken mask with ‘fart noises’ sign interrupts Trump phone call to mother of Capitol rioter
Former president Donald Trump spoke to the mother of Ashli Babbitt on speakerphone on Tuesday as she rallied for Jan 6 defendants outside of a Washington DC jail. A video posted on Twitter by News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fischer showed Mr Trump phoned in to speak with Micki Witthoeft on speakerphone.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
