Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police identify body that was found inside of suitcase

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Phoenix police identified the person whose body was found Saturday near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway as Jennifer Beede, 39.

Officers responded to the area around 6:45 a.m. and found her body inside of a suitcase, police said in a news release. Officials had initially reported it had been found inside a container.

Detectives were investigating what led to the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to report anonymously can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

