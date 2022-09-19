Phoenix police identify body that was found inside of suitcase

Phoenix police identified the person whose body was found Saturday near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway as Jennifer Beede, 39.

Officers responded to the area around 6:45 a.m. and found her body inside of a suitcase, police said in a news release. Officials had initially reported it had been found inside a container.

Detectives were investigating what led to the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to report anonymously can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

