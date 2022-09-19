Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday
Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
NFL・
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
WWE・
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch
Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Drastic Appearance Change
Lakers star LeBron James has the sports world buzzing this Tuesday morning over his latest Instagram story. James posted a photo on Instagram of himself getting a haircut. In the photo, it appears the four-time NBA champion is now bald. This wouldn't be the first time that James shaved his...
NBA・
GolfWRX
Greg Norman makes bold claim over LIV duo…disrespecting Scottie Scheffler in the process
After Cameron Smith’s victory at LIV Chicago, Greg Norman made an interesting Instagram post celebrating his fellow Australians triumph. In the post, the LIV Golf CEO claimed that Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson were the two best players in the world…something World Number One, current Masters champion and Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler may take umbrage with.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Video
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his new wife, Jena Sims, are dominating 2022 so far. After getting married earlier this year, the four-time major champion and his new wife, have been making big money moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series and reportedly earned a $100 million payday.
golfmagic.com
Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?
LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
College Football World Reacts To Paige Spiranac 'Hate' News
Which college football program do you hate the most?. For former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac, the answer is pretty clear. Spiranac, who attended the University of Arizona and San Diego State, made it clear that she's not a fan of Notre Dame. "Would’ve thrown Rudy in...
NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards Punishment News
On Tuesday, the NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for using offensive and derogatory language on social media. Edwards recently posted a video on Instagram of a group of men on a sidewalk. His caption for the post included a racial and homophobic slur. Shortly after Edwards made that...
NBA・
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson hits INCREDIBLE shot from cart path at LIV Golf Chicago event
Phil Mickelson's life may have changed significantly in 2022 as he started a new chapter with LIV Golf, but the entertainment that he provides on the golf course will never change. During the third and final round of the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational, Mickelson found himself on a cart path...
Sports World Reacts To Team USA's Brittney Griner Decision
On Tuesday, USA Basketball's roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup was announced. The roster will be headlined by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Brittney Griner won't be able to suit up for the United States due to her detainment in Russia. Nonetheless, USA Basketball will honor her throughout the FIBA World Cup.
NASCAR Official Has Fired Back At Kevin Harvick's Remarks
A NASCAR executive once again defended the sport against criticism of its Next Gen vehicles from Kevin Harvick. Earlier this month, Harvick condemned "crappy-ass parts" after his car caught fire at the Southern 500 on Sept, 4. He began selling shirts with that phrase after his left front tire fell off during Saturday night's race at Bristol.
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife Cold Tub Video Goes Viral
Charlotte Hornets swingman Gordon Hayward is trending on social media this week due to a recent challenge he had with his wife Robyn. Gordon and Robyn competed to see who can stay in a cold tub longer. It didn't take long for Robyn to jump out of the tub. In...
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
Sports World Reacts To Kelsey Plum Celebration Photos
The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their WNBA title win over the Connecticut Sun in style. During the celebration parade, All-Star Kelsey Plum stole everyone's attention. With a cigar in her mouth and a drink in hand, everyone loved how much Plum was enjoying the title win. "Officially a WNBA and...
Look: Tim Tebow Predicts If Urban Meyer Will Coach Again
Urban Meyer's coaching future has been a trending topic in the college football world for the past few weeks. During an appearance on the "Aaron Torres Sports Podcast," Florida legend Tim Tebow as asked if he thinks Meyer will coach again. Tebow wasn't willing to commit to either side, albeit...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
614K+
Followers
76K+
Post
344M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0