Wayne County, IN

Wayne County's COVID cases fall 20.4%; Indiana cases plummet 31.3%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLT0S_0i1S5Bvc00

Indiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,026 new cases. That's down 31.3% from the previous week's tally of 8,772 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 436,694 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.38% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Wayne County reported 82 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 103 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 21,741 cases and 348 deaths.

Preble County reported 59 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 62 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,733 cases and 204 deaths.

Union County reported 12 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 14 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,187 cases and 22 deaths.

Randolph County reported 23 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 23 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,563 cases and 155 deaths.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 76 counties, with the best declines in Marion County, with 620 cases from 876 a week earlier; in Tippecanoe County, with 178 cases from 383; and in Allen County, with 370 cases from 543.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Knox County with 295 cases per 100,000 per week; Rush County with 217; and Gibson County with 172. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 620 cases; Lake County, with 474 cases; and Allen County, with 370. Weekly case counts rose in 11 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Shelby, Adams and Morgan counties.

In Indiana, 56 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 66 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,914,351 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 24,605 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 95,658,236 people have tested positive and 1,053,419 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 18. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 881
  • The week before that: 1,006
  • Four weeks ago: 1,475

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 57,618
  • The week before that: 58,248
  • Four weeks ago: 66,210

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 14 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 22 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

