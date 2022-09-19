With 2020's Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne reestablished himself with help from a new producer, an all-star backing band and a no-fuss recording schedule that lasted less than a week. Andrew Watt, a guitarist who worked with Justin Bieber before transitioning into a producer's role whose resume now includes Elton John and Eddie Vedder, assembled a crew that included artists as diverse as Post Malone, Travis Scott and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith – all of whom pushed Osbourne to his best record in decades.

