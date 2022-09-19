ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prop. 30: Corporate welfare with a do-good facade

By Tom Elias
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvVl1_0i1S4w0c00

A close look easily makes clear the unspoken motives behind Proposition 30, one of the less publicized and advertised initiatives on this fall’s ballot.

Read it, and anyone can be sure this measure is primarily selfish corporate welfare. Starting with a new tax on the top 10% of the 1% among California’s wealthy, the proposal is in large measure the handiwork of the rideshare agency Lyft.

Why does Lyft want a new income tax on anyone making more than $2 million per year, as Prop. 30 would impose?

Even a quick glance at where this measure assigns its estimated $3 billion to $4.5 billion yearly take — numbers that could change considerably if many of the super-rich leave California in response — reveals the reason.

Here’s where the money would go: 80% flows to a new state-run fund called the Clean Cars and Clean Air Trust, with most of the cash earmarked for huge numbers of new electric vehicle charging stations everywhere anyone can think of. That includes state aid for ultra-fast car chargers in single family homes, apartment and condominium buildings, as well as myriad other locations.

How many chargers? The measure does not say. But it does say the purpose is to make recharging zero emission vehicles “more accessible and convenient than refueling a diesel or gasoline-powered vehicle for every Californian, regardless of where they live or work.”

Clearly, whoever fuels the most electric cars will benefit the most from this shift of recharging costs for EVs from the folks who own them to the super rich.

No one pays to fuel more EVs than Lyft, Uber and other ride-share companies that must in some way reimburse drivers for their fuel costs. The more state-subsidized chargers this measure can set up, the less money Lyft will need to pay its drivers and the more its profits will increase.

That’s also essentially what Gov. Gavin Newsom says in TV ads for the “No on 30” campaign.

At the same time, no one can predict whether an exodus of the very wealthy would follow, a la EV manufacturing tycoon Elon Musk’s move to Texas to avoid state income taxes. Nevada, Florida or other places with low or no state income levies could also be destinations.

Since a big chunk of California’s budget comes from taxes paid by these same folks, there is no telling whether Prop. 30 would actually end up costing California taxpayers big money or destroying valued state programs. If 30 passes, we will all have to wait and see.

Yes, the measure does toss a bone to the causes of clean air and fighting or preventing wildfires. It gives 20% of all the new taxes to fire prevention, giving CalFire and other existing agencies new money for pro-active programs. If this works, it could also help cut down air pollution in both fire areas and faraway places to which winds blow their smoke.

But the measure proposes no tactics not in use today, and those strategies themselves are relatively unproven. Clearing undergrowth in forests is said to prevent wildfires. But that’s far from certain, especially when today’s higher winds often cause fires to spread rapidly among tree branches high above any underbrush.

Plus, the 1.75% tax increase for the super rich in Prop. 30 may sound like a pittance, but enough such pittances have piled up that the state levy on an very high incomes here could rise above 15% for the first time — and that’s before anyone even mentions federal income taxes.

There’s no avoiding federal taxes aside from leaving the USA, but there are plenty of places the rich can hide from state income tax, while still leaving the guts of their holdings in California intact. Just look at Musk, who moved his home and headquarters to Texas, but still makes most Teslas in a Fremont plant for whose setup he received large state tax benefits.

The bottom line is that no one knows how much harm this measure might unintentionally inflict, but we do know who it benefits. Officially, it may not be called corporate welfare for ride-sharing companies, but that’s what it is.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Fremont, CA
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Affirm and Amazon Introduce Pay-Over-Time Option to Customers in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Amazon to Canada, bringing increased payment flexibility and transparency to customers shopping on Amazon.ca. This payment option will be available during checkout to all eligible customers in both English and French within the next month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005311/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

T-Mobile Grants Another $1 Million to Champion Small Towns

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- What do a high school STEM program in Burley, Idaho, a town-wide mural restoration in Toppenish, Wash. and a satellite pediatric clinic in Excelsior Springs, Mo. all have in common? They’re all projects now in the works, thanks to T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) Hometown Grants. The latest 25 recipients follow 100 others that have been announced since Hometown Grants began in April 2021 to support the people and organizations responsible for helping small towns across the country thrive. Just a year and a half into the $25 million, five-year initiative, T-Mobile has given more than $5.5 million dollars to projects across 37 states. And this is still just the beginning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005596/en/ Twenty-five more small towns and rural communities across the country each receive a T-Mobile Hometown Grant up to $50,000 for community development projects spanning technology, education, environment and health care (Graphic: Business Wire)
ADVOCACY
Q 105.7

The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why

School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gavin Newsom
Washington Examiner

Immigration NIMBYism

Less than two days. That’s how long the residents of Martha’s Vineyard (average household income: $132,657) tolerated a planeload of 50 Venezuelan immigrants dumped on the tony island off the coast of Massachusetts. As CNN boasts, it took just 44 hours for the immigrants, chartered from Texas to the patrician playground courtesy of Ron DeSantis, to be sent to Joint Base Cape Cod.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Montanan

As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own

“America this is quite serious. America this is the impression I get from looking in the television set.    America is this correct?” — “America” By Allen Ginsberg It’s fitting that the Statue of Liberty has her back turned to Martha’s Vineyard. Or maybe it’s just as fitting that the metal where her eyes should be […] The post As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE
HackerNoon

Mergers: The Hack Saving Colleges From Destruction

In 2013 70% of U.S adults saw a college degree as important, by 2019, that number dropped to 51%. One sixth of all college grads earn less than the high school graduate, even after ten years of work. Colleges are not as strong of an institution as they used to be, and for some, combining may help facilitate a return to form. It may be unfair to say a college merger is ‘saving’ anything, but in times of struggle there are few better alternatives than a merger.
COLLEGES
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy