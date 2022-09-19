Fusian permanently closes Downtown restaurant, Anderson location to open this fall

After more than 10 years Downtown, Fusian is permanently closing its doors.

The casual and customizable sushi restaurant on Vine Street has closed, according to its website. Fusian's other Cincinnati locations in Kenwood and Hyde Park will remain open, and a new Anderson restaurant is slated to open this fall.

Created as a place for people to enjoy Asian-American cuisine, Fusian's menu offers signature 10-piece sushi rolls, and set bowls and salads. It also has customizable sushi rolls, bowls and salads.

Fusian first opened in 2010 as "SohoSushi" by partners Josh Weprin, Zach Weprin and Stephan Harman, rebranding in 2011 as Fusian. It has since expanded out of Cincinnati, with five restaurants in Columbus, three in Dayton and one in Toledo.

