ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Cryptocurrencies took a hit this morning as investors brace themselves for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting this week, which is expected to end with yet another big rate hike.

As of 10:41 a.m. ET Monday, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , traded roughly 3.3% lower over the last 24 hours. At one point earlier this morning, the price of Bitcoin had fallen to a three-month low below $19,000 per token.

The price of meme tokens Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 4.5% and 5.4% lower, respectively.

So what

The Fed will begin its September meeting tomorrow and then likely raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, on Wednesday followed by public comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KwEZ_0i1S4oC200

Image source: Getty Images.

After new inflation data came in hotter than expected last week, sending markets tumbling, it became all but obvious the Fed would do at least a 0.75% rate hike at this September meeting, which would be its third such move in a row. But there is also a chance the Fed surprises the market and hikes rates by a full percentage point. Currently, the CME's FedWatch tool has the likelihood of a full-point hike at 20%.

The U.S. economy is already in a technical recession after U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in both the first and second quarters of the year, but many are concerned that these aggressive rate hikes from the Fed could tip the economy into a much more severe recession.

Continued rate hikes do not bode well for cryptocurrencies, which have already been hammered this year. As rates rise, safer assets start to yield more, which makes riskier assets like tech stocks less appealing.

Cryptocurrencies have moved a lot like highly valued tech stocks this year but are arguably even riskier because they are more difficult to value. While one can say that a tech stock looks appealing at a certain valuation, it's a lot harder to make this case for the likes of Bitcoin because there is nothing really backing digital assets. Investors in cryptocurrencies also don't receive any kind of capital distributions like dividends or stock repurchases.

Now what

It's certainly tough to know what the Fed will do on Wednesday after recent inflation data came in higher than what economists had expected.

I'm hopeful the Fed will take a longer-term view and consider that recent rate hikes dating back to June have still not likely worked their full way into the economy, as it can take six months or more to do so, which is why I feel like another 0.75% hike right now is plenty.

I'm still bullish on Bitcoin on a long-term basis as I see growing adoption playing out, despite the ongoing crypto winter. I'm not interested in many altcoins right now like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy

Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Shiba Inu Are Falling#Cryptocurrencies#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Cme
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
221K+
Followers
107K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy