Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Sept. 11-17

Tristan Bohannon, Munford: Bohannon had seven tackles, four for loss and an interception in the Cougars’ 61-14 win over Overton.

Leterrance Branigan, Trezevant: Branigan had 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Trezevant’s 21-18 loss to Sheffield. On defense, he had seven tackles.

Braylon Cato, Fayette-Ware: Cato ran for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 18-14 loss to Melrose.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson had 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Bartlett’s 17-16 loss to Germantown.

Greg Martin, Oakhaven: Martin has 217 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Oakhaven’s dominant win over Manassas.

Wils Moore, MUS: Moore shot 35 twice last week and earned medalist honors in both matches for the Owls.

Markevion Sanders, Oakhaven: Sanders threw for 469 yards and seven touchdowns in Oakhaven’s 70-8 win over Manassas.

Braxton Sharp, Munford: Sharp rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars blowout win over Overton. He also blocked a punt in the game.

Tristian Taylor, Christian Brothers: Taylor rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Purple Wave’s 16-12 win over Briarcrest.

Peter Weirich, Christian Brothers: Weirich shot a 35 and earned medalist honors in the Purple Wave’s win over Arlington and Munford at Mirimichi.

