ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Sept. 11-17

By Wynston Wilcox, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at noon Thursday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here.

Tristan Bohannon, Munford: Bohannon had seven tackles, four for loss and an interception in the Cougars’ 61-14 win over Overton.

Leterrance Branigan, Trezevant: Branigan had 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Trezevant’s 21-18 loss to Sheffield. On defense, he had seven tackles.

Braylon Cato, Fayette-Ware: Cato ran for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 18-14 loss to Melrose.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson had 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Bartlett’s 17-16 loss to Germantown.

WEEK 5, TOP FOOTBALL PERFORMERS:Here are the top performers from week 5 of the TSSAA football season

WEEK 5 TOP PERFORMERS:Here are the top performers from fall sports in week 5 of the TSSAA fall sports season

JD SHERROD NO LONGER AT BRIARCREST:Troy football commit, JD Sherrod, is no longer at Briarcrest

Greg Martin, Oakhaven: Martin has 217 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Oakhaven’s dominant win over Manassas.

Wils Moore, MUS: Moore shot 35 twice last week and earned medalist honors in both matches for the Owls.

Markevion Sanders, Oakhaven: Sanders threw for 469 yards and seven touchdowns in Oakhaven’s 70-8 win over Manassas.

Braxton Sharp, Munford: Sharp rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars blowout win over Overton. He also blocked a punt in the game.

Tristian Taylor, Christian Brothers: Taylor rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Purple Wave’s 16-12 win over Briarcrest.

Peter Weirich, Christian Brothers: Weirich shot a 35 and earned medalist honors in the Purple Wave’s win over Arlington and Munford at Mirimichi.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware high school football scores: Week 3

Follow Delaware high school football season Week 3 and catch up on our coverage of the state's teams and players. Several toss-ups:Week 3 predictions for Delaware high school football Week 2 in Delaware HS football: 92 of the top players from Week 2 of Delaware high school football Delaware HS football Week 2 roundup: Middletown-Smyrna...
HIGH SCHOOL
Rutherford Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet vs Wilson Central Preview

Week six is here, and with it comes a lot of great Middle Tennessee high school football. For our week six Game of The Week, we find ourselves in Wilson County for a rivalry matchup between Mount Juliet and Wilson Central. This bragging rights brawl will be huge for both teams. Mount Juliet needs this win to stay on par with their other cross-town rival, Green Hill who is 2-0 in district play just like the Golden Bears. Wilson Central will be looking to put their name in that race before we get too deep into the season. It doesn’t get much better than rivalries and district implications.
LEBANON, TN
WJHL

NE TN teams maintain rankings in latest AP prep poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams remained ranked in this week’s Associated Press prep football poll, but only one moved up or down the rankings as the rest held on to their spots. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett swapped positions with Germantown, moving down to No. 5 from No. 4 last week. The Indians […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 6

Middle Tennessee high school football week six is here, and we have the complete schedule here. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on Friday, September 23rd unless otherwise...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcats#Tssaa
The Greeneville Sun

Bookhamer’s Senior Night Hat Trick Propels Lady Devils

Tanna Bookhamer is peaking at the right time of year – again. On Tuesday, she celebrated senior night with a hat trick at Fox Field, leading Greeneville to a 7-1 triumph over Elizabethton. Between Bookhamer, fellow senior Anne Marie Konieczny and junior Anna Shaw, the Lady Devils (6-7, 4-0 District 1-2A) have their share of options on the attack. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy