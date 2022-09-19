ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

DEM seizes 9ft tuna from Massachusetts charter they say was fishing illegally in RI waters

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRbwH_0i1S4Tbf00

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management seized a 113-inch — or 9.4ft — giant bluefin tuna from a Massachusetts charter boat last week and issued a criminal summons for the boat's captain.

The fish was seized after environmental police officers determined that the captain had paying clients on his vessel and didn't have the required state commercial fishing license and permit to fish in Rhode Island state waters, the DEM said.

Environmental police officers made contact with the boat in state waters east of Point Judith and saw that the captain had a recently killed tuna secured to his vessel, the DEM said.

The boat was escorted to port, where the fish was seized and sold to a licensed dealer, the DEM said. The money from the sale is being held in escrow.

The DEM said, "Giant bluefin tuna along the (Rhode Island) coast are an indicator of a healthy ecosystem and are great opportunities for properly licensed commercial fishermen. (Rhode Island) Environmental Police Officers are committed to protecting this vital resource for the benefit of properly licensed fishermen who pursue these fish."

The DEM asks the public to report suspected poaching activity by calling this number: 401-222-3070.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Comments / 11

Related
Washington Examiner

Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat

A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna Fishing#Commercial Fishing#Dem
newscentermaine.com

'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Local officials seize 7 guns, approximately 660,500 methamphetamine-laced counterfeit pills, the largest bust in U.S. history

PROVIDENCE – According to documents unsealed in federal court in Rhode Island, a Rhode Island man has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in connection with the seizure of approximately 660,500 methamphetamine-laced counterfeit Adderall® pills, the largest known seizure of its kind in the country, announced United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Seafood
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Yocono Leaving WPRI-TV: Where Is the Rhode Island Anchor Going?

Brian Yocono has become one of the top news anchors in his eight years at WPRI-TV. He has been a fixture on television news in Rhode Island for a long time. Now the fantastic anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Rhode Island’s favorite TV anchor, Brian Yocono, is leaving WPRI-TV in September 2022. His announcement surprised his viewers. Now they’re curious to know if the anchor’s new position will require him to relocate from Rhode Island. Thankfully, Brian Yocono has addressed most of their concerns.
CELEBRITIES
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?

During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Watch: Lake Champlain Monster Spotted on Sonar?

A cryptozoologist in Vermont has captured some truly intriguing sonar footage which shows a sizeable anomaly that just might the legendary monster of Lake Champlain. The tantalizing footage was recorded on September 10th by dedicated researcher Katy Elizabeth, who has spent the last decade searching for the famed creature, affectionately known as Champy, by way of her boat 'Kelpie II,' which is outfitted with an array of equipment designed to possibly spot the iconic cryptid. It would seem that her persistence may have paid off in a big way just a few days ago, when the sonar aboard the vessel filmed something rather remarkable.
ASTRONOMY
wnav.com

Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
MARYLAND STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy