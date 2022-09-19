ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Violently Spikes Helmet, Tablets During Bucs Game, Social Media Erupts

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfvGV_0i1S4FUj00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a rough start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and their star quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t happy about his team’s performance. That might be an understatement considering cameras captured Brady throwing his helmet on the sideline and later slamming his game tablet on the ground.

Tom Brady is one of the most fiery competitors to ever step foot on a football field in the NFL. His drive and determination is part of the reason he’s a 7-time Super Bowl winner. However, we’ve also seen Brady’s competitive side get the best of him through the years. After not scoring in the first half and only earning a filed goal in the third quarter, Brady was fed up with his team’s poor play.

The Saints defense had Tom Brady’s number early on as they forced bad throws and his receivers were dropping passes. At one point, the legendary QB threw his helmet in frustration. But later, his anger came out even more when he slammed a Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline. And of course, social media users had plenty of reactions to the outburst.

“His best throw of the day [to be honest],” one Twitter user hilariously wrote.

“Anger Management ASAP!” a second fan tweeted.

“I hear he’s an iPad guy,” another person amusingly tweeted referencing the rival tablet from Apple.

Whether letting it all out on the sideline helped or not, we’re not sure. But Tom Brady and the Bucs kicked things into high gear finally in the 4th quarter. They broke a 3-3 tie with their divisional rival and never looked back.

The Bucs scored 17 points in the final quarter to win 20-10. Tampa is now undefeated to start the season at 2-0, but you’d never know from Brady’s reactions on the field. Next up, Brady and the Bucs face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday, September 25.

Tampa Giving Tom Brady ‘Veteran Rest’ Days During 2022 NFL Season

In other recent Tom Brady news, it was revealed that the 45-year-old QB will get veteran rest days for the first time in his 23-year NFL career. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Bucs are excusing Brady from team practices every Wednesday this season.

This past Wednesday, Brady was noticeably absent from practice leading up to the Saints game. Previously, he took off select Thursdays over the past two seasons, but not every week. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will fill-in for Brady during Wednesday practices and take all first-team reps in his absence.

Tampa has the oldest roster in the league and is managing some of their veterans accordingly. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke about the importance of keeping those veterans fresh and rested during Friday’s press conference.

“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles said to reporters. “But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You’re going to practice, but you’re not going to practice all the time. You’ll get a day off here and there because it is a long season.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Rips Ref in Fiery Tweet During TNF

The family of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t exactly made up of NFL darlings. On the contrary, Mahomes’ wife Brittany and his brother Jackson are known for causing such mayhem on both the sidelines and social media that Pat McAfee dubbed them the “tag team of insufferability” earlier this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#American Football#Social Media Erupts#The New Orleans Saints#Microsoft Surface
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

561K+
Followers
61K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy