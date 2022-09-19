Tom Brady Violently Spikes Helmet, Tablets During Bucs Game, Social Media Erupts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a rough start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and their star quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t happy about his team’s performance. That might be an understatement considering cameras captured Brady throwing his helmet on the sideline and later slamming his game tablet on the ground.

Tom Brady is one of the most fiery competitors to ever step foot on a football field in the NFL. His drive and determination is part of the reason he’s a 7-time Super Bowl winner. However, we’ve also seen Brady’s competitive side get the best of him through the years. After not scoring in the first half and only earning a filed goal in the third quarter, Brady was fed up with his team’s poor play.

The Saints defense had Tom Brady’s number early on as they forced bad throws and his receivers were dropping passes. At one point, the legendary QB threw his helmet in frustration. But later, his anger came out even more when he slammed a Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline. And of course, social media users had plenty of reactions to the outburst.

“His best throw of the day [to be honest],” one Twitter user hilariously wrote.

“Anger Management ASAP!” a second fan tweeted.

“I hear he’s an iPad guy,” another person amusingly tweeted referencing the rival tablet from Apple.

Whether letting it all out on the sideline helped or not, we’re not sure. But Tom Brady and the Bucs kicked things into high gear finally in the 4th quarter. They broke a 3-3 tie with their divisional rival and never looked back.

The Bucs scored 17 points in the final quarter to win 20-10. Tampa is now undefeated to start the season at 2-0, but you’d never know from Brady’s reactions on the field. Next up, Brady and the Bucs face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday, September 25.

Tampa Giving Tom Brady ‘Veteran Rest’ Days During 2022 NFL Season

In other recent Tom Brady news, it was revealed that the 45-year-old QB will get veteran rest days for the first time in his 23-year NFL career. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Bucs are excusing Brady from team practices every Wednesday this season.

This past Wednesday, Brady was noticeably absent from practice leading up to the Saints game. Previously, he took off select Thursdays over the past two seasons, but not every week. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will fill-in for Brady during Wednesday practices and take all first-team reps in his absence.

Tampa has the oldest roster in the league and is managing some of their veterans accordingly. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke about the importance of keeping those veterans fresh and rested during Friday’s press conference.

“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles said to reporters. “But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You’re going to practice, but you’re not going to practice all the time. You’ll get a day off here and there because it is a long season.”