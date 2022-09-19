ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cooper Rush’s Performance After Cowboys’ Big Win Over Bengals

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTLg2_0i1S4DjH00

Dallas Cowboys fans and team owner Jerry Jones can breathe after their 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday.

When it looked as if the sky was falling after Dak Prescott’s injury the week prior, Cooper Rush came in and provided some hope for the 2022 season. As Jones said, some of the angst around the franchise has been relieved — for this week at least.

“I’m telling you, this performance out here today by Rush sure takes a lot of the angst out of that,” Jones said after the game.

Rush, making his second-career start, completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Whereas Prescott looked to have zero chemistry with the Cowboys’ rebuilt receiving core, Rush had it in bunches. Jones said he came away blown away from Rush’s performance, amid fans’ cries for the team to sign an alternative such as Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.

“He [Rush] exceeded my expectations. He did,” Jones said. “No reason why he couldn’t, but he did exceed my expectations. I thought his passing was outstanding.”

Jerry Jones, Cowboys’ Best Option at QB Right Now is Cooper Rush

The Cowboys are officially Rush’s team until Prescott returns after having surgery on his right thumb. Initial prognosis called for a 6-8 week absence, though the Cowboys are far more optimistic.

“He’s [Prescott] got a chance, maybe the third or fourth game,” Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ll see what happens.”

Jerry Jones said the only person who knows when Prescott will return is the man above.

“I’ve got out on the limb for the man upstairs, OK? And you know I’m trying to be trite. But he really is the only one [who knows when Prescott will return],” Jerry Jones said. “When he has strength, which I have no idea when that will be, but it will be not an issue of being concerned about re-injuring the thumb. It will be an issue of his ability to grip the ball, and you know Dak. He’s beat every timeline I’ve ever seen or looked at, so he’s got a good chance to do it. But there’s no question that we didn’t put him on IR.

“I want to be real clear about that: We did not put him on [IR], so he could be working during these weeks. He could be out there throwing but certainly involved in everything else. He couldn’t have done that had we put him there [on IR]. I certainly would look to hope that he just might be available [soon].”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Meet New Dallas Cowboy Starting QB Cooper Rush’s Wife

Cooper Rush will be starting in the upcoming matchup between the Cowboys and the reigning AFC champs, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a big moment for the 28-year-old backup quarterback tonight. It is only the second time Rush has started in his NFL career. And it’s no doubt that the QB’s wife, Lauryn, will be cheering the QB on tonight – along with millions of Cowboys fans.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle

Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Rush
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship. Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month. Last...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

561K+
Followers
61K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy