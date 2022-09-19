Jerry Jones Speaks Out About Cooper Rush’s Performance After Cowboys’ Big Win Over Bengals

Dallas Cowboys fans and team owner Jerry Jones can breathe after their 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sunday.

When it looked as if the sky was falling after Dak Prescott’s injury the week prior, Cooper Rush came in and provided some hope for the 2022 season. As Jones said, some of the angst around the franchise has been relieved — for this week at least.

“I’m telling you, this performance out here today by Rush sure takes a lot of the angst out of that,” Jones said after the game.

Rush, making his second-career start, completed 19-of-31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Whereas Prescott looked to have zero chemistry with the Cowboys’ rebuilt receiving core, Rush had it in bunches. Jones said he came away blown away from Rush’s performance, amid fans’ cries for the team to sign an alternative such as Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.

“He [Rush] exceeded my expectations. He did,” Jones said. “No reason why he couldn’t, but he did exceed my expectations. I thought his passing was outstanding.”

Jerry Jones, Cowboys’ Best Option at QB Right Now is Cooper Rush

The Cowboys are officially Rush’s team until Prescott returns after having surgery on his right thumb. Initial prognosis called for a 6-8 week absence, though the Cowboys are far more optimistic.

“He’s [Prescott] got a chance, maybe the third or fourth game,” Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ll see what happens.”

Jerry Jones said the only person who knows when Prescott will return is the man above.

“I’ve got out on the limb for the man upstairs, OK? And you know I’m trying to be trite. But he really is the only one [who knows when Prescott will return],” Jerry Jones said. “When he has strength, which I have no idea when that will be, but it will be not an issue of being concerned about re-injuring the thumb. It will be an issue of his ability to grip the ball, and you know Dak. He’s beat every timeline I’ve ever seen or looked at, so he’s got a good chance to do it. But there’s no question that we didn’t put him on IR.

“I want to be real clear about that: We did not put him on [IR], so he could be working during these weeks. He could be out there throwing but certainly involved in everything else. He couldn’t have done that had we put him there [on IR]. I certainly would look to hope that he just might be available [soon].”