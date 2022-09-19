New Ulm High School was put on a soft lockdown for about 15 minutes Wednesday morning after local law enforcement received information about an active shooter at the high school. Sargeant Jay Backer with the New Ulm Police Department says they were called around 10:25 after receiving the call. A search of the building was conducted and no threat was found. Backer said the term for this type of phone call is called “swatting.” Schools throughout the country are receiving these types of calls, mainly out east. Backer said the caller was male with a heavy foreign accent. A similar call was received by Mankato West Wednesday morning with the same information. No threat was found in either incident.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO