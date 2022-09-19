Read full article on original website
NEW ULM HOMECOMING ROYALTY CROWNED
Homecoming royalty was crowned Monday night as New Ulm Public kicked off homecoming week. Laura Bertrang was voted Queen and Carson Lewis King. The homecoming parade will be Friday starting at 5 on Highway 27. The football game will follow with kickoff at 7 and the dance to follow in the high school commons area.
Thursday Schedule
RED ROCK CENTRAL________AT HILLS/BEAVER CREEK________4:45PM. WESTBROOK/WG________AT ADRIAN/ELLSWORTH________4:45PM. LESTER PRAIRIE________AT SIBLEY EAST_________7:15PM. GLENCOE/SL INVT-LSH, CENTRAL, SIBLEY EAST, ST JAMES, ST PETER, MVL,
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
KEYC
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Support staff is available for Mankato West students after an incident involving a student Tuesday. An emergency medical situation sparked a soft lockdown. Mankato Public Safety responded to the overflow parking lot after receiving reports of a juvenile male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The school...
Thomas Renner
61 year old, Thomas Renner of New Ulm, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Courtland Evangelical Lutheran Church in Courtland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of service at church on Saturday.
19-year-old Woman Injured in Carver Co Crash
A 19-year-old from St. Louis Park was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Carver County Saturday evening. The State Patrol says Olivia Nelsen was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Nelsen was traveling eastbound on Highway 7 near County Road 10 in...
Sting Operation: Bees Swarm Into Minnesota Brewery
The talk of the August Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota was not the newest fall brews, the beloved Vikings football team, or even the Twins. It was the thousands of bees the came in for a visit. On Saturday, the outdoor biergarten (German for beer garden) was buzzing with...
Thomas Postel
Thomas Postel, age 78, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery – Soldier’s Rest where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm.
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
Woman killed in Waseca house fire
A woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Waseca. The Waseca County Fire Department was dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to a structure fire with a person potentially still inside the residence on the 500 block of 9th Ave NW. Waseca police officers arrived on the scene first, but...
Name of Driver Released in Fatal Crash Near Belle Plaine
The name of the driver that died in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine Thursday afternoon has been released. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Walker Yahnke of Belle Plaine died at the scene. The Sheriff’s office says they responded the scene about 7 miles southwest of Belle...
‘SWATTING’ INCIDENT AT NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm High School was put on a soft lockdown for about 15 minutes Wednesday morning after local law enforcement received information about an active shooter at the high school. Sargeant Jay Backer with the New Ulm Police Department says they were called around 10:25 after receiving the call. A search of the building was conducted and no threat was found. Backer said the term for this type of phone call is called “swatting.” Schools throughout the country are receiving these types of calls, mainly out east. Backer said the caller was male with a heavy foreign accent. A similar call was received by Mankato West Wednesday morning with the same information. No threat was found in either incident.
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Man fatally struck by car on Hwy 5
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
Douglas Freyholtz
Douglas Freyholtz, age 87, of Fairfax passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home in rural Fairfax. Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Wellington Township, Renville County, Minnesota, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, September 23, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Military Honors by the Fairfax Honor Guard.
Mankato shooting puts city, county alert systems to the test
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Homes, businesses and mobile phone users can receive customized emergency messages through Blue Earth County’s messaging system. That system was put to the test last Friday when a shooting incident at a Mankato apartment building prompted a shelter-in-place alert impacting a nearby hospital and college.
Gary Syverson
Gary Syverson, age 79, of New Ulm passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye where the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
